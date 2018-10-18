You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Apple Sets Oct. 30 Launch Event in New York City

Todd Spangler

The Apple Downtown Brooklyn store grand opening on Dec. 2, 2017. Apple's 11th store in New York City is a giant glass-sided triangle right down the street from the Atlantic Terminal and Barclays Center.Apple Downtown Brooklyn store grand opening, New York, USA - 02 Dec 2017
Apple is holding another product launch event this fall, set for Oct. 30 at New York City’s Brooklyn Academy of Music, according to invites sent to media on Thursday.

As usual, Apple isn’t providing any details on what will be announced at the event, set to kick off at 10 a.m. at BAM’s Howard Gilman Opera House. The invite promises, “There’s more in the making.” Apple historically has made its new product reveals in early fall, leading up to the holiday-shopping season.

Widespread rumors in the tech press suggest the Oct. 30 will center on new larger-screen iPad Pro models, featuring Apple’s Face ID (introduced with the latest iPhones) and possibly a redesigned version of the MacBook Air laptop.

Apple last month unveiled its 2018 iPhone lineup at a press event in Cupertino, Calif. The new models are the iPhone XS and larger-screen XS Max (with a vertical screen size of 6.5 inches) and the more-affordably priced iPhone XR, which effectively replaces last year’s iPhone 8.

Pictured above: The Apple Downtown Brooklyn store, which is located near the Brooklyn Academy of Music.

