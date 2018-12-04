×
Apple Music Unveils Its Top 100 Songs and Albums for 2018

Jem Aswad

CREDIT: Apple

Apple Music today unveiled its most-streamed songs and albums of 2018 — and not surprisingly, Drake was at the top of both lists (and had 3 of the Top 5 songs). Just an unsurprisingly, both lists are dominated by hip-hop, pop and R&B. The company also included its editorial selections for artist, breakout artist, song and album of the year.

The lists appear in full below.

Apple Music’s Top 100 Global Songs

1 Drake God’s Plan
2 Drake Nice For What
3 Post Malone rockstar (feat. 21 Savage)
4 Drake In My Feelings
5 Post Malone Psycho (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)
6 Cardi B,Bad Bunny & J Balvin I Like It
7 XXXTENTACION SAD!
8 Camila Cabello Havana (feat. Young Thug)
9 BlocBoy JB Look Alive (feat. Drake)
10 Offset & Metro Boomin Ric Flair Drip
11 Lil Baby & Drake Yes Indeed
12 Post Malone I Fall Apart
13 Juice WRLD Lucid Dreams
14 Post Malone Better Now
15 Migos,Nicki Minaj & Cardi B MotorSport
16 Bazzi Mine
17 Drake Nonstop
18 Kendrick Lamar & SZA All The Stars
19 Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line Meant to Be
20 Ariana Grande no tears left to cry
21 Migos Walk It Talk It (feat. Drake)
22 Travis Scott SICKO MODE
23 Zedd,Maren Morris & Grey The Middle
24 G-Eazy No Limit (feat. A$AP Rocky & Cardi B)
25 XXXTENTACION Moonlight
26 6ix9ine FEFE (feat. Nicki Minaj & Murda Beatz)
27 Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa One Kiss
28 Ed Sheeran Perfect
29 Cardi B Bodak Yellow
30 Dua Lipa New Rules
31 Tyga Taste (feat. Offset)
32 Cardi B Bartier Cardi (feat. 21 Savage)
33 Migos Stir Fry
34 Maroon 5 Girls Like You (feat. Cardi B)
35 Bruno Mars Finesse (Remix) [feat. Cardi B]
36 The Weeknd Call Out My Name
37 Ed Sheeran Shape of You
38 Khalid & Normani Love Lies
39 Drake I’m Upset
40 NF Let You Down
41 Camila Cabello Never Be the Same
42 XXXTENTACION Fuck Love (feat. Trippie Redd)
43 XXXTENTACION Jocelyn Flores
44 Marshmello Silence (feat. Khalid)
45 Imagine Dragons Thunder
46 Rich The Kid Plug Walk
47 Khalid Young Dumb & Broke
48 Selena Gomez & Marshmello Wolves
49 Marshmello & Anne-Marie FRIENDS
50 Lil Dicky Freaky Friday (feat. Chris Brown)
51 Sam Smith Too Good at Goodbyes
52 French Montana Unforgettable (feat. Swae Lee)
53 XXXTENTACION changes
54 Post Malone Candy Paint
55 Ella Mai Boo’d Up
56 Post Malone Ball For Me (feat. Nicki Minaj)
57 Kodak Black Roll in Peace (feat. XXXTENTACION)
58 Lil Pump Gucci Gang
59 Cardi B Be Careful
60 Post Malone Congratulations (feat. Quavo)
61 Travis Scott Butterfly Effect
62 Drake Mob Ties
63 G-Eazy & Halsey Him & I
64 Dua Lipa IDGAF
65 Jay Rock,Kendrick Lamar,Future & James Blake King’s Dead
66 Hailee Steinfeld & Alesso Let Me Go (feat. Florida Georgia Line & watt)
67 The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar Pray For Me
68 Kendrick Lamar LOVE. (FEAT. ZACARI.)
69 Lil Uzi Vert XO TOUR Llif3
70 Gucci Mane I Get the Bag (feat. Migos)
71 Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble This Is Me
72 Imagine Dragons Believer
73 Eminem River (feat. Ed Sheeran)
74 Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber)
75 Kendrick Lamar HUMBLE.
76 J. Cole KOD
77 Ariana Grande God is a woman
78 YoungBoy Never Broke Again Outside Today
79 Miguel Sky Walker (feat. Travis Scott)
80 Rudimental These Days (feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen)
81 5 Seconds of Summer Youngblood
82 Imagine Dragons Whatever It Takes
83 Logic 1-800-273-8255(feat. Alessia Cara & Khalid)
84 Ed Sheeran Perfect Duet (with Beyoncé)
85 Kanye West All Mine
86 Drake & Michael Jackson Don’t Matter To Me
87 Shawn Mendes In My Blood
88 21 Savage Bank Account
89 Maroon 5 What Lovers Do (feat. SZA)
90 Famous Dex Pick It Up (feat. A$AP Rocky)
91 Post Malone Rich & Sad
92 Selena Gomez Back to You
93 Rich The Kid New Freezer (feat. Kendrick Lamar)
94 Nicki Minaj Chun-Li
95 YG BIG BANK (feat. 2 Chainz, Big Sean & Nicki Minaj)
96 Halsey Bad at Love
97 ZAYN Dusk Till Dawn (feat. Sia) [Radio Edit]
98 benny blanco,Halsey & Khalid Eastside
99 DJ Khaled Wild Thoughts (feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller)
100 Lil Skies Red Roses (feat. Landon Cube)

 

Apple Music’s Top 100 Global Albums

1 Drake Scorpion
2 Post Malone beerbongs & bentleys
3 Cardi B Invasion of Privacy
4 XXXTENTACION ?
5 Travis Scott ASTROWORLD
6 Ed Sheeran ÷
7 Chris Brown Heartbreak on a Full Moon
8 Various Artists The Greatest Showman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
9 J. Cole KOD
10 XXXTENTACION 17
11 Lil Uzi Vert Luv Is Rage 2
12 Khalid American Teen
13 Lil Baby Harder Than Ever
14 21 Savage,Offset & Metro Boomin Without Warning
15 Juice WRLD Goodbye & Good Riddance
16 SZA Ctrl
17 Dua Lipa Dua Lipa
18 Camila Cabello Camila
19 YoungBoy Never Broke Again Until Death Call My Name
20 The Weeknd My Dear Melancholy,
21 Ariana Grande Sweetener
22 Kodak Black Project Baby 2: All Grown Up
23 Nicki Minaj Queen
24 Kanye West ye
25 Lil Skies Life of a Dark Rose
26 G-Eazy The Beautiful & Damned
27 Eminem Kamikaze
28 Lil Wayne Tha Carter V
29 Gunna Drip Season 3
30 Luke Combs This One’s for You
31 Rich The Kid The World Is Yours
32 A Boogie wit da Hoodie The Bigger Artist
33 Migos Culture
34 Travis Scott Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight
35 Bruno Mars 24K Magic
36 Shawn Mendes Shawn Mendes
37 Charlie Puth Voicenotes
38 THE CARTERS EVERYTHING IS LOVE
39 Logic Bobby Tarantino II
40 Playboi Carti Die Lit
41 H.E.R. H.E.R.
42 Future & Young Thug SUPER SLIMEY
43 Lil Yachty Lil Boat 2
44 Russ There’s Really A Wolf
45 Lil Pump Lil Pump
46 Daniel Caesar Freudian
47 Original Broadway Cast of Hamilton Hamilton (Original Broadway Cast Recording)
48 Gucci Mane Mr. Davis
49 Bazzi COSMIC
50 DJ Khaled Grateful
51 A$AP Rocky TESTING
52 Imagine Dragons Evolve
53 Ozuna Odisea
54 21 Savage Issa Album
55 J. Cole 2014 Forest Hills Drive
56 Bryson Tiller T R A P S O U L
57 Rae Sremmurd,Swae Lee & Slim Jxmmi SR3MM
58 YoungBoy Never Broke Again AI YoungBoy
59 Kane Brown Kane Brown
60 Meek Mill Wins & Losses
61 Future BEASTMODE 2
62 Chance the Rapper Coloring Book
63 Justin Timberlake Man of the Woods
64 Miguel War & Leisure
65 Lil Baby & Gunna Drip Harder
66 PnB Rock Catch These Vibes
67 Calvin Harris Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1
68 Frank Ocean Blonde
69 Wiz Khalifa Rolling Papers 2
70 The Chainsmokers Memories…Do Not Open
71 Bebe Rexha All Your Fault, Pt. 2 – EP
72 P!nk Beautiful Trauma
73 Future FUTURE
74 Beyoncé BEYONCÉ (Platinum Edition)
75 Trippie Redd LIFE’S A TRIP
76 Little Mix Glory Days: The Platinum Edition
77 French Montana Jungle Rules
78 Taylor Swift reputation
79 Bruno Mars Doo-Wops & Hooligans
80 5 Seconds of Summer Youngblood
81 Future HNDRXX
82 Mac Miller Swimming
83 Macklemore GEMINI
84 6ix9ine DAY69: Graduation Day
85 Various Artists Love, Simon (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
86 Future DS2 (Deluxe)
87 Kendrick Lamar,The Weeknd & SZA Black Panther The Album Music From And Inspired By
88 Adele 25
89 Sam Smith The Thrill of It All
90 Ty Dolla $ign Beach House 3
91 Adele 21
92 A$AP Ferg Still Striving
93 Kodak Black Painting Pictures
94 NAV RECKLESS
95 Bryson Tiller True to Self
96 Anne-Marie Speak Your Mind
97 6LACK East Atlanta Love Letter
98 Lil Peep Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 1
99 YG STAY DANGEROUS
100 Einstein Baby Lullaby Academy Baby Lullaby: Relaxing Piano Lullabies and Natural Sleep Aid for Baby Sleep Music

 

Apple Music’s Best Music of 2018 – Editorial Selections
Artist of the year: Drake
Breakout Artist of the Year: Juice WRLD
Song of the Year: I Like It – Cardi B featuring Bad Bunny & J. Balvin
Album of the Year: Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves

