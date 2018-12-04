Apple Music Unveils Its Top 100 Songs and Albums for 2018

Apple Music today unveiled its most-streamed songs and albums of 2018 — and not surprisingly, Drake was at the top of both lists (and had 3 of the Top 5 songs). Just an unsurprisingly, both lists are dominated by hip-hop, pop and R&B. The company also included its editorial selections for artist, breakout artist, song and album of the year.

The lists appear in full below.

Apple Music’s Top 100 Global Songs

1 Drake God’s Plan 2 Drake Nice For What 3 Post Malone rockstar (feat. 21 Savage) 4 Drake In My Feelings 5 Post Malone Psycho (feat. Ty Dolla $ign) 6 Cardi B,Bad Bunny & J Balvin I Like It 7 XXXTENTACION SAD! 8 Camila Cabello Havana (feat. Young Thug) 9 BlocBoy JB Look Alive (feat. Drake) 10 Offset & Metro Boomin Ric Flair Drip 11 Lil Baby & Drake Yes Indeed 12 Post Malone I Fall Apart 13 Juice WRLD Lucid Dreams 14 Post Malone Better Now 15 Migos,Nicki Minaj & Cardi B MotorSport 16 Bazzi Mine 17 Drake Nonstop 18 Kendrick Lamar & SZA All The Stars 19 Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line Meant to Be 20 Ariana Grande no tears left to cry 21 Migos Walk It Talk It (feat. Drake) 22 Travis Scott SICKO MODE 23 Zedd,Maren Morris & Grey The Middle 24 G-Eazy No Limit (feat. A$AP Rocky & Cardi B) 25 XXXTENTACION Moonlight 26 6ix9ine FEFE (feat. Nicki Minaj & Murda Beatz) 27 Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa One Kiss 28 Ed Sheeran Perfect 29 Cardi B Bodak Yellow 30 Dua Lipa New Rules 31 Tyga Taste (feat. Offset) 32 Cardi B Bartier Cardi (feat. 21 Savage) 33 Migos Stir Fry 34 Maroon 5 Girls Like You (feat. Cardi B) 35 Bruno Mars Finesse (Remix) [feat. Cardi B] 36 The Weeknd Call Out My Name 37 Ed Sheeran Shape of You 38 Khalid & Normani Love Lies 39 Drake I’m Upset 40 NF Let You Down 41 Camila Cabello Never Be the Same 42 XXXTENTACION Fuck Love (feat. Trippie Redd) 43 XXXTENTACION Jocelyn Flores 44 Marshmello Silence (feat. Khalid) 45 Imagine Dragons Thunder 46 Rich The Kid Plug Walk 47 Khalid Young Dumb & Broke 48 Selena Gomez & Marshmello Wolves 49 Marshmello & Anne-Marie FRIENDS 50 Lil Dicky Freaky Friday (feat. Chris Brown) 51 Sam Smith Too Good at Goodbyes 52 French Montana Unforgettable (feat. Swae Lee) 53 XXXTENTACION changes 54 Post Malone Candy Paint 55 Ella Mai Boo’d Up 56 Post Malone Ball For Me (feat. Nicki Minaj) 57 Kodak Black Roll in Peace (feat. XXXTENTACION) 58 Lil Pump Gucci Gang 59 Cardi B Be Careful 60 Post Malone Congratulations (feat. Quavo) 61 Travis Scott Butterfly Effect 62 Drake Mob Ties 63 G-Eazy & Halsey Him & I 64 Dua Lipa IDGAF 65 Jay Rock,Kendrick Lamar,Future & James Blake King’s Dead 66 Hailee Steinfeld & Alesso Let Me Go (feat. Florida Georgia Line & watt) 67 The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar Pray For Me 68 Kendrick Lamar LOVE. (FEAT. ZACARI.) 69 Lil Uzi Vert XO TOUR Llif3 70 Gucci Mane I Get the Bag (feat. Migos) 71 Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble This Is Me 72 Imagine Dragons Believer 73 Eminem River (feat. Ed Sheeran) 74 Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber) 75 Kendrick Lamar HUMBLE. 76 J. Cole KOD 77 Ariana Grande God is a woman 78 YoungBoy Never Broke Again Outside Today 79 Miguel Sky Walker (feat. Travis Scott) 80 Rudimental These Days (feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen) 81 5 Seconds of Summer Youngblood 82 Imagine Dragons Whatever It Takes 83 Logic 1-800-273-8255 (feat. Alessia Cara & Khalid) 84 Ed Sheeran Perfect Duet (with Beyoncé) 85 Kanye West All Mine 86 Drake & Michael Jackson Don’t Matter To Me 87 Shawn Mendes In My Blood 88 21 Savage Bank Account 89 Maroon 5 What Lovers Do (feat. SZA) 90 Famous Dex Pick It Up (feat. A$AP Rocky) 91 Post Malone Rich & Sad 92 Selena Gomez Back to You 93 Rich The Kid New Freezer (feat. Kendrick Lamar) 94 Nicki Minaj Chun-Li 95 YG BIG BANK (feat. 2 Chainz, Big Sean & Nicki Minaj) 96 Halsey Bad at Love 97 ZAYN Dusk Till Dawn (feat. Sia) [Radio Edit] 98 benny blanco,Halsey & Khalid Eastside 99 DJ Khaled Wild Thoughts (feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller) 100 Lil Skies Red Roses (feat. Landon Cube)

Apple Music’s Top 100 Global Albums

1 Drake Scorpion 2 Post Malone beerbongs & bentleys 3 Cardi B Invasion of Privacy 4 XXXTENTACION ? 5 Travis Scott ASTROWORLD 6 Ed Sheeran ÷ 7 Chris Brown Heartbreak on a Full Moon 8 Various Artists The Greatest Showman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 9 J. Cole KOD 10 XXXTENTACION 17 11 Lil Uzi Vert Luv Is Rage 2 12 Khalid American Teen 13 Lil Baby Harder Than Ever 14 21 Savage,Offset & Metro Boomin Without Warning 15 Juice WRLD Goodbye & Good Riddance 16 SZA Ctrl 17 Dua Lipa Dua Lipa 18 Camila Cabello Camila 19 YoungBoy Never Broke Again Until Death Call My Name 20 The Weeknd My Dear Melancholy, 21 Ariana Grande Sweetener 22 Kodak Black Project Baby 2: All Grown Up 23 Nicki Minaj Queen 24 Kanye West ye 25 Lil Skies Life of a Dark Rose 26 G-Eazy The Beautiful & Damned 27 Eminem Kamikaze 28 Lil Wayne Tha Carter V 29 Gunna Drip Season 3 30 Luke Combs This One’s for You 31 Rich The Kid The World Is Yours 32 A Boogie wit da Hoodie The Bigger Artist 33 Migos Culture 34 Travis Scott Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight 35 Bruno Mars 24K Magic 36 Shawn Mendes Shawn Mendes 37 Charlie Puth Voicenotes 38 THE CARTERS EVERYTHING IS LOVE 39 Logic Bobby Tarantino II 40 Playboi Carti Die Lit 41 H.E.R. H.E.R. 42 Future & Young Thug SUPER SLIMEY 43 Lil Yachty Lil Boat 2 44 Russ There’s Really A Wolf 45 Lil Pump Lil Pump 46 Daniel Caesar Freudian 47 Original Broadway Cast of Hamilton Hamilton (Original Broadway Cast Recording) 48 Gucci Mane Mr. Davis 49 Bazzi COSMIC 50 DJ Khaled Grateful 51 A$AP Rocky TESTING 52 Imagine Dragons Evolve 53 Ozuna Odisea 54 21 Savage Issa Album 55 J. Cole 2014 Forest Hills Drive 56 Bryson Tiller T R A P S O U L 57 Rae Sremmurd,Swae Lee & Slim Jxmmi SR3MM 58 YoungBoy Never Broke Again AI YoungBoy 59 Kane Brown Kane Brown 60 Meek Mill Wins & Losses 61 Future BEASTMODE 2 62 Chance the Rapper Coloring Book 63 Justin Timberlake Man of the Woods 64 Miguel War & Leisure 65 Lil Baby & Gunna Drip Harder 66 PnB Rock Catch These Vibes 67 Calvin Harris Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 68 Frank Ocean Blonde 69 Wiz Khalifa Rolling Papers 2 70 The Chainsmokers Memories…Do Not Open 71 Bebe Rexha All Your Fault, Pt. 2 – EP 72 P!nk Beautiful Trauma 73 Future FUTURE 74 Beyoncé BEYONCÉ (Platinum Edition) 75 Trippie Redd LIFE’S A TRIP 76 Little Mix Glory Days: The Platinum Edition 77 French Montana Jungle Rules 78 Taylor Swift reputation 79 Bruno Mars Doo-Wops & Hooligans 80 5 Seconds of Summer Youngblood 81 Future HNDRXX 82 Mac Miller Swimming 83 Macklemore GEMINI 84 6ix9ine DAY69: Graduation Day 85 Various Artists Love, Simon (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 86 Future DS2 (Deluxe) 87 Kendrick Lamar,The Weeknd & SZA Black Panther The Album Music From And Inspired By 88 Adele 25 89 Sam Smith The Thrill of It All 90 Ty Dolla $ign Beach House 3 91 Adele 21 92 A$AP Ferg Still Striving 93 Kodak Black Painting Pictures 94 NAV RECKLESS 95 Bryson Tiller True to Self 96 Anne-Marie Speak Your Mind 97 6LACK East Atlanta Love Letter 98 Lil Peep Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 1 99 YG STAY DANGEROUS 100 Einstein Baby Lullaby Academy Baby Lullaby: Relaxing Piano Lullabies and Natural Sleep Aid for Baby Sleep Music

Apple Music’s Best Music of 2018 – Editorial Selections

Artist of the year: Drake

Breakout Artist of the Year: Juice WRLD

Song of the Year: I Like It – Cardi B featuring Bad Bunny & J. Balvin

Album of the Year: Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves