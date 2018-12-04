Apple Music Unveils Its Top 100 Songs and Albums for 2018

Apple Music today unveiled its most-streamed songs and albums of 2018 — and not surprisingly, Drake was at the top of both lists (and had 3 of the Top 5 songs). Just an unsurprisingly, both lists are dominated by hip-hop, pop and R&B. The company also included its editorial selections for artist, breakout artist, song and album of the year.
The lists appear in full below.
Apple Music’s Top 100 Global Songs
|1
|Drake
|God’s Plan
|2
|Drake
|Nice For What
|3
|Post Malone
|rockstar (feat. 21 Savage)
|4
|Drake
|In My Feelings
|5
|Post Malone
|Psycho (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)
|6
|Cardi B,Bad Bunny & J Balvin
|I Like It
|7
|XXXTENTACION
|SAD!
|8
|Camila Cabello
|Havana (feat. Young Thug)
|9
|BlocBoy JB
|Look Alive (feat. Drake)
|10
|Offset & Metro Boomin
|Ric Flair Drip
|11
|Lil Baby & Drake
|Yes Indeed
|12
|Post Malone
|I Fall Apart
|13
|Juice WRLD
|Lucid Dreams
|14
|Post Malone
|Better Now
|15
|Migos,Nicki Minaj & Cardi B
|MotorSport
|16
|Bazzi
|Mine
|17
|Drake
|Nonstop
|18
|Kendrick Lamar & SZA
|All The Stars
|19
|Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
|Meant to Be
|20
|Ariana Grande
|no tears left to cry
|21
|Migos
|Walk It Talk It (feat. Drake)
|22
|Travis Scott
|SICKO MODE
|23
|Zedd,Maren Morris & Grey
|The Middle
|24
|G-Eazy
|No Limit (feat. A$AP Rocky & Cardi B)
|25
|XXXTENTACION
|Moonlight
|26
|6ix9ine
|FEFE (feat. Nicki Minaj & Murda Beatz)
|27
|Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa
|One Kiss
|28
|Ed Sheeran
|Perfect
|29
|Cardi B
|Bodak Yellow
|30
|Dua Lipa
|New Rules
|31
|Tyga
|Taste (feat. Offset)
|32
|Cardi B
|Bartier Cardi (feat. 21 Savage)
|33
|Migos
|Stir Fry
|34
|Maroon 5
|Girls Like You (feat. Cardi B)
|35
|Bruno Mars
|Finesse (Remix) [feat. Cardi B]
|36
|The Weeknd
|Call Out My Name
|37
|Ed Sheeran
|Shape of You
|38
|Khalid & Normani
|Love Lies
|39
|Drake
|I’m Upset
|40
|NF
|Let You Down
|41
|Camila Cabello
|Never Be the Same
|42
|XXXTENTACION
|Fuck Love (feat. Trippie Redd)
|43
|XXXTENTACION
|Jocelyn Flores
|44
|Marshmello
|Silence (feat. Khalid)
|45
|Imagine Dragons
|Thunder
|46
|Rich The Kid
|Plug Walk
|47
|Khalid
|Young Dumb & Broke
|48
|Selena Gomez & Marshmello
|Wolves
|49
|Marshmello & Anne-Marie
|FRIENDS
|50
|Lil Dicky
|Freaky Friday (feat. Chris Brown)
|51
|Sam Smith
|Too Good at Goodbyes
|52
|French Montana
|Unforgettable (feat. Swae Lee)
|53
|XXXTENTACION
|changes
|54
|Post Malone
|Candy Paint
|55
|Ella Mai
|Boo’d Up
|56
|Post Malone
|Ball For Me (feat. Nicki Minaj)
|57
|Kodak Black
|Roll in Peace (feat. XXXTENTACION)
|58
|Lil Pump
|Gucci Gang
|59
|Cardi B
|Be Careful
|60
|Post Malone
|Congratulations (feat. Quavo)
|61
|Travis Scott
|Butterfly Effect
|62
|Drake
|Mob Ties
|63
|G-Eazy & Halsey
|Him & I
|64
|Dua Lipa
|IDGAF
|65
|Jay Rock,Kendrick Lamar,Future & James Blake
|King’s Dead
|66
|Hailee Steinfeld & Alesso
|Let Me Go (feat. Florida Georgia Line & watt)
|67
|The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar
|Pray For Me
|68
|Kendrick Lamar
|LOVE. (FEAT. ZACARI.)
|69
|Lil Uzi Vert
|XO TOUR Llif3
|70
|Gucci Mane
|I Get the Bag (feat. Migos)
|71
|Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble
|This Is Me
|72
|Imagine Dragons
|Believer
|73
|Eminem
|River (feat. Ed Sheeran)
|74
|Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee
|Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber)
|75
|Kendrick Lamar
|HUMBLE.
|76
|J. Cole
|KOD
|77
|Ariana Grande
|God is a woman
|78
|YoungBoy Never Broke Again
|Outside Today
|79
|Miguel
|Sky Walker (feat. Travis Scott)
|80
|Rudimental
|These Days (feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen)
|81
|5 Seconds of Summer
|Youngblood
|82
|Imagine Dragons
|Whatever It Takes
|83
|Logic
|1-800-273-8255(feat. Alessia Cara & Khalid)
|84
|Ed Sheeran
|Perfect Duet (with Beyoncé)
|85
|Kanye West
|All Mine
|86
|Drake & Michael Jackson
|Don’t Matter To Me
|87
|Shawn Mendes
|In My Blood
|88
|21 Savage
|Bank Account
|89
|Maroon 5
|What Lovers Do (feat. SZA)
|90
|Famous Dex
|Pick It Up (feat. A$AP Rocky)
|91
|Post Malone
|Rich & Sad
|92
|Selena Gomez
|Back to You
|93
|Rich The Kid
|New Freezer (feat. Kendrick Lamar)
|94
|Nicki Minaj
|Chun-Li
|95
|YG
|BIG BANK (feat. 2 Chainz, Big Sean & Nicki Minaj)
|96
|Halsey
|Bad at Love
|97
|ZAYN
|Dusk Till Dawn (feat. Sia) [Radio Edit]
|98
|benny blanco,Halsey & Khalid
|Eastside
|99
|DJ Khaled
|Wild Thoughts (feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller)
|100
|Lil Skies
|Red Roses (feat. Landon Cube)
Apple Music’s Top 100 Global Albums
|1
|Drake
|Scorpion
|2
|Post Malone
|beerbongs & bentleys
|3
|Cardi B
|Invasion of Privacy
|4
|XXXTENTACION
|?
|5
|Travis Scott
|ASTROWORLD
|6
|Ed Sheeran
|÷
|7
|Chris Brown
|Heartbreak on a Full Moon
|8
|Various Artists
|The Greatest Showman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
|9
|J. Cole
|KOD
|10
|XXXTENTACION
|17
|11
|Lil Uzi Vert
|Luv Is Rage 2
|12
|Khalid
|American Teen
|13
|Lil Baby
|Harder Than Ever
|14
|21 Savage,Offset & Metro Boomin
|Without Warning
|15
|Juice WRLD
|Goodbye & Good Riddance
|16
|SZA
|Ctrl
|17
|Dua Lipa
|Dua Lipa
|18
|Camila Cabello
|Camila
|19
|YoungBoy Never Broke Again
|Until Death Call My Name
|20
|The Weeknd
|My Dear Melancholy,
|21
|Ariana Grande
|Sweetener
|22
|Kodak Black
|Project Baby 2: All Grown Up
|23
|Nicki Minaj
|Queen
|24
|Kanye West
|ye
|25
|Lil Skies
|Life of a Dark Rose
|26
|G-Eazy
|The Beautiful & Damned
|27
|Eminem
|Kamikaze
|28
|Lil Wayne
|Tha Carter V
|29
|Gunna
|Drip Season 3
|30
|Luke Combs
|This One’s for You
|31
|Rich The Kid
|The World Is Yours
|32
|A Boogie wit da Hoodie
|The Bigger Artist
|33
|Migos
|Culture
|34
|Travis Scott
|Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight
|35
|Bruno Mars
|24K Magic
|36
|Shawn Mendes
|Shawn Mendes
|37
|Charlie Puth
|Voicenotes
|38
|THE CARTERS
|EVERYTHING IS LOVE
|39
|Logic
|Bobby Tarantino II
|40
|Playboi Carti
|Die Lit
|41
|H.E.R.
|H.E.R.
|42
|Future & Young Thug
|SUPER SLIMEY
|43
|Lil Yachty
|Lil Boat 2
|44
|Russ
|There’s Really A Wolf
|45
|Lil Pump
|Lil Pump
|46
|Daniel Caesar
|Freudian
|47
|Original Broadway Cast of Hamilton
|Hamilton (Original Broadway Cast Recording)
|48
|Gucci Mane
|Mr. Davis
|49
|Bazzi
|COSMIC
|50
|DJ Khaled
|Grateful
|51
|A$AP Rocky
|TESTING
|52
|Imagine Dragons
|Evolve
|53
|Ozuna
|Odisea
|54
|21 Savage
|Issa Album
|55
|J. Cole
|2014 Forest Hills Drive
|56
|Bryson Tiller
|T R A P S O U L
|57
|Rae Sremmurd,Swae Lee & Slim Jxmmi
|SR3MM
|58
|YoungBoy Never Broke Again
|AI YoungBoy
|59
|Kane Brown
|Kane Brown
|60
|Meek Mill
|Wins & Losses
|61
|Future
|BEASTMODE 2
|62
|Chance the Rapper
|Coloring Book
|63
|Justin Timberlake
|Man of the Woods
|64
|Miguel
|War & Leisure
|65
|Lil Baby & Gunna
|Drip Harder
|66
|PnB Rock
|Catch These Vibes
|67
|Calvin Harris
|Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1
|68
|Frank Ocean
|Blonde
|69
|Wiz Khalifa
|Rolling Papers 2
|70
|The Chainsmokers
|Memories…Do Not Open
|71
|Bebe Rexha
|All Your Fault, Pt. 2 – EP
|72
|P!nk
|Beautiful Trauma
|73
|Future
|FUTURE
|74
|Beyoncé
|BEYONCÉ (Platinum Edition)
|75
|Trippie Redd
|LIFE’S A TRIP
|76
|Little Mix
|Glory Days: The Platinum Edition
|77
|French Montana
|Jungle Rules
|78
|Taylor Swift
|reputation
|79
|Bruno Mars
|Doo-Wops & Hooligans
|80
|5 Seconds of Summer
|Youngblood
|81
|Future
|HNDRXX
|82
|Mac Miller
|Swimming
|83
|Macklemore
|GEMINI
|84
|6ix9ine
|DAY69: Graduation Day
|85
|Various Artists
|Love, Simon (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
|86
|Future
|DS2 (Deluxe)
|87
|Kendrick Lamar,The Weeknd & SZA
|Black Panther The Album Music From And Inspired By
|88
|Adele
|25
|89
|Sam Smith
|The Thrill of It All
|90
|Ty Dolla $ign
|Beach House 3
|91
|Adele
|21
|92
|A$AP Ferg
|Still Striving
|93
|Kodak Black
|Painting Pictures
|94
|NAV
|RECKLESS
|95
|Bryson Tiller
|True to Self
|96
|Anne-Marie
|Speak Your Mind
|97
|6LACK
|East Atlanta Love Letter
|98
|Lil Peep
|Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 1
|99
|YG
|STAY DANGEROUS
|100
|Einstein Baby Lullaby Academy
|Baby Lullaby: Relaxing Piano Lullabies and Natural Sleep Aid for Baby Sleep Music
Apple Music’s Best Music of 2018 – Editorial Selections
Artist of the year: Drake
Breakout Artist of the Year: Juice WRLD
Song of the Year: I Like It – Cardi B featuring Bad Bunny & J. Balvin
Album of the Year: Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves