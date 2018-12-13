×
Apple Music Phases Out Connect Social Feed

Janko Roettgers

CREDIT: Apple

Apple Music has notified artists that it will be phasing out its Connect social feed. Artists won’t be able to post to Connect anymore effective immediately, and their existing posts will be removed by next May, according to an email sent to artists that was first published by 9to5Mac Thursday.

“Today we’re streamlining music discovery by removing Connect posts from Artist Pages and For You,” that email reads in part. “This means you’ll no longer be able to post to Connect as of December 13, 2018, but all previously uploaded content will still be searchable until May 24, 2019.”

Apple first introduced Connect as a dedicated social feed when it launched Apple Music back in summer of 2015. Connect allowed artists to post music, videos, photos and more to Apple Music, and was billed as a way to directly interact with fans.

However, the feature saw less traction from artists than Apple had anticipated. The company deemphasized Connect in a subsequent Apple Music redesign, moving it from a dedicated tab within the app to a more generic recommendation area.

