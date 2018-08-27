Apple Looking to Launch iPhone X Plus Successor With 6.5″ Screen (Report)

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

iPhone X, Beijing, China
CREDIT: AP/REX/Shutterstock

Apple is getting ready to launch three new iPhone models this fall, according to a new Bloomberg report. The company’s fall line-up will include an iPhone X Plus successor with a whopping 6.5 inch OLED screen, according to the report. This would make it the biggest iPhone made by Apple thus far.

There will also be a smaller version succeeding the current iPhone X, with a diagonal screen size of 5.8 inches. Both phones will otherwise retain much of the iPhone X’s design, including the bezel-less screen, a glass back and stainless steel edges.

In addition to these two premium-priced high-end phones, Apple also plans to launch a more affordable phone with a 6.1 inch LCD screen. This phone will feature an aluminum frame and come in multiple colors, according to Bloomberg.

Overall, these phones are being described as smaller updates to last year’s hardware, compared to the major departure that the iPhone X represented. All models are supposed to feature Face ID as an authentication method instead of the fingerprint reader that Apple has used up until the iPhone 8.

Bloomberg also reported that the most significant changes may be on the software side, including the ability to run apps side-to-side. Apple didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

