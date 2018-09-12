How to Watch Apple’s New iPhone Launch Event Live

Apple Wednesday hosts a “special event” from its Steve Jobs Theater where the company is expected to announce three new iPhones, a redesigned Apple Watch, and perhaps more.

You can watch the livestream of the event directly on Apple’s main page (now with Chrome and Firefox support) or even see the stream live on Twitter.

The stream kicks off at 1 p.m. ET/ 10 a.m. PT.

While some of the broad strokes of what is likely to happen during the event have already been accidentally revealed by Apple’s own website, there’s a lot of nuance still unknown.

What we do know is that there will be three new iPhones, two of which will be higher-end and one will be a more affordable model. The phones will all have a similar design to the X, but with faster chips and a better camera. While we don’t know prices, we do know that the models will come in black, white, red, yellow, blue, and coral, based on some code and descriptions found on Apple’s website, which has since been removed. The site also mentioned a Series 4 Apple Watch, which will come in 40mm and 44 mm sizes. The current, Series 3, Apple watch comes in 38mm and 42mm options. The watch is rumored to be thinner as well.

There may also be news of a new iPad and Apple is sure to discuss gaming in some way. Earlier this year, Samsung detailed the release of “Fortnite” on Android during its unveiling of the Galaxy Note 9 and gaming in general has become a main use for smartphones, with a recent survey showing that 90% of U.S. gamers playing titles on their phones.