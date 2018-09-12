How to Watch Apple’s New iPhone Launch Event Live

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
Apple, Steve Jobs Apple CEO Steve Jobs announces the new Apple 3G iPhone at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in San FranciscoApple iPhone, San Francisco, USA
CREDIT: Paul Sakuma/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Apple Wednesday hosts a “special event” from its Steve Jobs Theater where the company is expected to announce three new iPhones, a redesigned Apple Watch, and perhaps more.

You can watch the livestream of the event directly on Apple’s main page (now with Chrome and Firefox support) or even see the stream live on Twitter.

The stream kicks off at 1 p.m. ET/ 10 a.m. PT.

While some of the broad strokes of what is likely to happen during the event have already been accidentally revealed by Apple’s own website, there’s a lot of nuance still unknown.

What we do know is that there will be three new iPhones, two of which will be higher-end and one will be a more affordable model. The phones will all have a similar design to the X, but with faster chips and a better camera. While we don’t know prices, we do know that the models will come in black, white, red, yellow, blue, and coral, based on some code and descriptions found on Apple’s website, which has since been removed. The site also mentioned a Series 4 Apple Watch, which will come in 40mm and 44 mm sizes. The current, Series 3, Apple watch comes in 38mm and 42mm options. The watch is rumored to be thinner as well.

There may also be news of a new iPad and Apple is sure to discuss gaming in some way. Earlier this year, Samsung detailed the release of “Fortnite” on Android during its unveiling of the Galaxy Note 9 and gaming in general has become a main use for smartphones, with a recent survey showing that 90% of U.S. gamers playing titles on their phones.

Popular on Variety

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

More Digital

  • Apple, Steve Jobs Apple CEO Steve

    How to Watch Apple's New iPhone Launch Event Live

    Apple Wednesday hosts a “special event” from its Steve Jobs Theater where the company is expected to announce three new iPhones, a redesigned Apple Watch, and perhaps more. You can watch the livestream of the event directly on Apple’s main page (now with Chrome and Firefox support) or even see the stream live on Twitter. […]

  • BMI

    BMI Distributes Record $1.12 Billion in Royalties, Doubles Down on GMR Subpoena

    Apple Wednesday hosts a “special event” from its Steve Jobs Theater where the company is expected to announce three new iPhones, a redesigned Apple Watch, and perhaps more. You can watch the livestream of the event directly on Apple’s main page (now with Chrome and Firefox support) or even see the stream live on Twitter. […]

  • Amazon Appoints Sahar Baghery as Senior

    Amazon Prime Video Appoints Sahar Baghery as Senior Business Development Exec for EMEA

    Apple Wednesday hosts a “special event” from its Steve Jobs Theater where the company is expected to announce three new iPhones, a redesigned Apple Watch, and perhaps more. You can watch the livestream of the event directly on Apple’s main page (now with Chrome and Firefox support) or even see the stream live on Twitter. […]

  • Roger Lynch Pandora

    Pandora CEO Roger Lynch Discusses Forthcoming Label Negotiations

    Apple Wednesday hosts a “special event” from its Steve Jobs Theater where the company is expected to announce three new iPhones, a redesigned Apple Watch, and perhaps more. You can watch the livestream of the event directly on Apple’s main page (now with Chrome and Firefox support) or even see the stream live on Twitter. […]

  • HQ Trivia App

    HQ Trivia's Emmys-Themed Game Will Give $100,000 Prize to One Winner

    Apple Wednesday hosts a “special event” from its Steve Jobs Theater where the company is expected to announce three new iPhones, a redesigned Apple Watch, and perhaps more. You can watch the livestream of the event directly on Apple’s main page (now with Chrome and Firefox support) or even see the stream live on Twitter. […]

  • Randall Stephenson

    AT&T CEO Compares HBO to Tiffany, Netflix to Walmart

    Apple Wednesday hosts a “special event” from its Steve Jobs Theater where the company is expected to announce three new iPhones, a redesigned Apple Watch, and perhaps more. You can watch the livestream of the event directly on Apple’s main page (now with Chrome and Firefox support) or even see the stream live on Twitter. […]

  • Neuland - Show 6 - Foto:

    YouTube Rolls Out New Originals in Germany

    Apple Wednesday hosts a “special event” from its Steve Jobs Theater where the company is expected to announce three new iPhones, a redesigned Apple Watch, and perhaps more. You can watch the livestream of the event directly on Apple’s main page (now with Chrome and Firefox support) or even see the stream live on Twitter. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad