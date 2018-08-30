Apple to Introduce Next iPhone on Sept. 12

Apple sent out invitations for the company’s next iPhone event Thursday morning: The company is going to introduce the new device, and possibly other products, at a press event on Sept. 12.

The event will be hosted at the Steve Jobs Theater on the company’s new campus in Cupertino, Calif. The invite featured a golden ring, complete with the tag line “gather round,” leading to speculations that the company may possibly also introduce a new Apple Watch, or double down on wireless charging.

Apple is widely expected to introduce three new iPhone models, including two high-end successors to the iPhone X. Bloomberg reported last week that this could include a model with a whopping 6.5″ screen.

The company may also introduce a new lower-end iPhone in a variety of colors, according to that report.

Apple first opened up the Steve Jobs theater to the public for the unveiling of last year’s iPhone X, which came ten years after the introduction of the original iPhone.