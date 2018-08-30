Apple to Introduce Next iPhone on Sept. 12

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All

Apple sent out invitations for the company’s next iPhone event Thursday morning: The company is going to introduce the new device, and possibly other products, at a press event on Sept. 12.

The event will be hosted at the Steve Jobs Theater on the company’s new campus in Cupertino, Calif. The invite featured a golden ring, complete with the tag line “gather round,” leading to speculations that the company may possibly also introduce a new Apple Watch, or double down on wireless charging.

Apple is widely expected to introduce three new iPhone models, including two high-end successors to the iPhone X. Bloomberg reported last week that this could include a model with a whopping 6.5″ screen.

The company may also introduce a new lower-end iPhone in a variety of colors, according to that report.

Apple first opened up the Steve Jobs theater to the public for the unveiling of last year’s iPhone X, which came ten years after the introduction of the original iPhone.

Popular on Variety

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

More Digital

  • Apple iPhone 2018 Event Scheduled for

    Apple to Introduce Next iPhone on Sept. 12

    Apple sent out invitations for the company’s next iPhone event Thursday morning: The company is going to introduce the new device, and possibly other products, at a press event on Sept. 12. The event will be hosted at the Steve Jobs Theater on the company’s new campus in Cupertino, Calif. The invite featured a golden ring, […]

  • Snapchat Context Cards

    Anti-Semitic Vandals Deface Maps in Snapchat, Weather Channel Apps

    Apple sent out invitations for the company’s next iPhone event Thursday morning: The company is going to introduce the new device, and possibly other products, at a press event on Sept. 12. The event will be hosted at the Steve Jobs Theater on the company’s new campus in Cupertino, Calif. The invite featured a golden ring, […]

  • Phil Wiser, CBS Chief Technology OfficerPhoto:

    CBS Corp. Names Hearst, Sony Alum Philip Wiser as Chief Technology Officer

    Apple sent out invitations for the company’s next iPhone event Thursday morning: The company is going to introduce the new device, and possibly other products, at a press event on Sept. 12. The event will be hosted at the Steve Jobs Theater on the company’s new campus in Cupertino, Calif. The invite featured a golden ring, […]

  • Sloane Stephens of the USA in

    Amazon Scrambles to Improve Coverage of U.S. Open After Flood of Complaints

    Apple sent out invitations for the company’s next iPhone event Thursday morning: The company is going to introduce the new device, and possibly other products, at a press event on Sept. 12. The event will be hosted at the Steve Jobs Theater on the company’s new campus in Cupertino, Calif. The invite featured a golden ring, […]

  • Martellus Bennett - Yahoo Sports Mostly

    Yahoo Sports to Kick Off Martellus Bennett-Hosted Live NFL Show This Season

    Apple sent out invitations for the company’s next iPhone event Thursday morning: The company is going to introduce the new device, and possibly other products, at a press event on Sept. 12. The event will be hosted at the Steve Jobs Theater on the company’s new campus in Cupertino, Calif. The invite featured a golden ring, […]

  • Netflix to Fly with China's 'Rise

    Netflix to Fly With China's 'Rise of Phoenixes'

    Apple sent out invitations for the company’s next iPhone event Thursday morning: The company is going to introduce the new device, and possibly other products, at a press event on Sept. 12. The event will be hosted at the Steve Jobs Theater on the company’s new campus in Cupertino, Calif. The invite featured a golden ring, […]

  • the void star wars

    Disney-Backed VR Startup The Void Quietly Replaces CEO

    Apple sent out invitations for the company’s next iPhone event Thursday morning: The company is going to introduce the new device, and possibly other products, at a press event on Sept. 12. The event will be hosted at the Steve Jobs Theater on the company’s new campus in Cupertino, Calif. The invite featured a golden ring, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad