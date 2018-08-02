Apple Hits $1 Trillion Market Cap, First U.S. Company to Reach Milestone

Apple has become the first U.S. company with a market capitalization over $1 trillion.

The milestone reinforces the massive power Apple has in the tech world — and with its momentum, the company is poised to further shake up Hollywood with an expected video-subscription launch some time later this year.

Apple’s stock was up 1.4% in early trading Thursday, crossing a $1 trillion market-cap around 10 a.m., after a surge a day earlier. Bullish investors have rallied on the company’s results for the June 30 quarter that handily beat Wall Street forecasts, and its upbeat guidance for the September quarter with refreshed products expected this fall.

Apple isn’t the first company to the $1 trillion market-cap mark. That was Chinese oil and gas giant PetroChina, which briefly topped $1 trillion in market value with its IPO in 2007, before the share price declined.

