Apple Closes In on $1 Trillion Market Cap With Q3 Earnings Beat

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
A close up view of a customer inspecting an iPhone 8 unit at the Apple Orchard store in Singapore, 22 September 2017. The iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X were announced by tech giant Apple as the latest iterations of their iconic mobile devices.Apple's new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus launch in Singapore - 22 Sep 2017
CREDIT: WOON/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Apple is ever-so-close to becoming the first U.S. company worth more than $1 trillion: The company closed in on the magic number Tuesday in after-hours trading after posting better-than-expected results for its fiscal third quarter, which ended June 30.

Apple ended the trading day with a market cap of $956.48 billion. Investors sent the company’s stock up $5.57, or close to 3%, in after-hours trading.

The company generated $53.3 billion in revenue during the quarter ending June 30, compared to $45.4 billion during the same quarter last year. The company’s net income for the quarter was $11.52 billion compared to $8.72 billion a year ago. This translated to diluted earnings per share of $2.34, compared to $1.67 during the same quarter in 2017.

Analysts had expected earnings of per share of $2.18 on $52.37 billion in revenue.

The results had Apple CEO Tim Cook cheering: “We’re thrilled to report Apple’s best June quarter ever, and our fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue growth,” he said in a press release. “Our Q3 results were driven by continued strong sales of iPhone, Services and Wearables, and we are very excited about the products and services in our pipeline.”

Related

Apple sold 41.3 million iPhones during the quarter, compared to 41 million a year ago. iPad sales were also up slightly, to the tune of 11.55 million compared to 11.42 million during the same quarter last year.

Also significant is a continued growth in the company’s non-hardware revenue: Apple generated $9.55 billion with services during its fiscal Q3, compared to $7.23 billion a year ago. This segment includes Apple Music, App Store sales as well as Apple Care and iCloud subscriptions.

Propelled by the rise of Apple Music and app subscriptions, services have quickly become a major revenue contributor for the company. In fact, Apple now makes almost as much money with services as with  iPad and Mac computers and laptop sales combined.

“Apple Music grew by over 50 percent on a year-over-year basis,” Cook said during Tuesday’s earnings call, where he also called out that more than 300 million users now subscribe to apps with subscription tiers available on the App Store.

Developing.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More Digital

  • A close up view of a

    Apple Closes In on $1 Trillion Market Cap With Q3 Earnings Beat

    Apple is ever-so-close to becoming the first U.S. company worth more than $1 trillion: The company closed in on the magic number Tuesday in after-hours trading after posting better-than-expected results for its fiscal third quarter, which ended June 30. Apple ended the trading day with a market cap of $956.48 billion. Investors sent the company’s […]

  • Electronauts

    Electronauts VR Music App Launches With Chainsmokers, Tiesto & DJ Shadow Tracks

    Apple is ever-so-close to becoming the first U.S. company worth more than $1 trillion: The company closed in on the magic number Tuesday in after-hours trading after posting better-than-expected results for its fiscal third quarter, which ended June 30. Apple ended the trading day with a market cap of $956.48 billion. Investors sent the company’s […]

  • The Lord of the Rings: The

    What's Coming to Netflix in August 2018

    Apple is ever-so-close to becoming the first U.S. company worth more than $1 trillion: The company closed in on the magic number Tuesday in after-hours trading after posting better-than-expected results for its fiscal third quarter, which ended June 30. Apple ended the trading day with a market cap of $956.48 billion. Investors sent the company’s […]

  • The Bleeding Edge

    Netflix 'The Bleeding Edge' Filmmakers Respond to Bayer Attack on Film

    Apple is ever-so-close to becoming the first U.S. company worth more than $1 trillion: The company closed in on the magic number Tuesday in after-hours trading after posting better-than-expected results for its fiscal third quarter, which ended June 30. Apple ended the trading day with a market cap of $956.48 billion. Investors sent the company’s […]

  • TV Time logo

    TV Time Launches Social-Analytics Tool to Break Down Fan Reaction to Shows

    Apple is ever-so-close to becoming the first U.S. company worth more than $1 trillion: The company closed in on the magic number Tuesday in after-hours trading after posting better-than-expected results for its fiscal third quarter, which ended June 30. Apple ended the trading day with a market cap of $956.48 billion. Investors sent the company’s […]

  • Assassination Nation Sundance

    Refinery29 Jumps Into Feature Films in Pact With Neon

    Apple is ever-so-close to becoming the first U.S. company worth more than $1 trillion: The company closed in on the magic number Tuesday in after-hours trading after posting better-than-expected results for its fiscal third quarter, which ended June 30. Apple ended the trading day with a market cap of $956.48 billion. Investors sent the company’s […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad