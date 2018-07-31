Apple Closes In on $1 Trillion Market Cap With Q3 Earnings Beat

Apple is ever-so-close to becoming the first U.S. company worth more than $1 trillion: The company closed in on the magic number Tuesday in after-hours trading after posting better-than-expected results for its fiscal third quarter, which ended June 30.

Apple ended the trading day with a market cap of $956.48 billion. Investors sent the company’s stock up $5.57, or close to 3%, in after-hours trading.

The company generated $53.3 billion in revenue during the quarter ending June 30, compared to $45.4 billion during the same quarter last year. The company’s net income for the quarter was $11.52 billion compared to $8.72 billion a year ago. This translated to diluted earnings per share of $2.34, compared to $1.67 during the same quarter in 2017.

Analysts had expected earnings of per share of $2.18 on $52.37 billion in revenue.

The results had Apple CEO Tim Cook cheering: “We’re thrilled to report Apple’s best June quarter ever, and our fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue growth,” he said in a press release. “Our Q3 results were driven by continued strong sales of iPhone, Services and Wearables, and we are very excited about the products and services in our pipeline.”

Apple sold 41.3 million iPhones during the quarter, compared to 41 million a year ago. iPad sales were also up slightly, to the tune of 11.55 million compared to 11.42 million during the same quarter last year.

Also significant is a continued growth in the company’s non-hardware revenue: Apple generated $9.55 billion with services during its fiscal Q3, compared to $7.23 billion a year ago. This segment includes Apple Music, App Store sales as well as Apple Care and iCloud subscriptions.

Propelled by the rise of Apple Music and app subscriptions, services have quickly become a major revenue contributor for the company. In fact, Apple now makes almost as much money with services as with iPad and Mac computers and laptop sales combined.

“Apple Music grew by over 50 percent on a year-over-year basis,” Cook said during Tuesday’s earnings call, where he also called out that more than 300 million users now subscribe to apps with subscription tiers available on the App Store.

