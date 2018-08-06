Apple Pulls Infowars Podcasts from iTunes, Citing Hate-Speech Policy

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Alex Jones Infowars
CREDIT: via Infowars

Apple has taken down all episodes of five of Infowars’ six podcast series that had been available on iTunes, citing violations of its hate-speech rules.

It’s the latest move by a big digital-media platform to stop distributing the right-wing conspiracy website’s content, which has been a high-profile test case of how Silicon Valley is grappling with the problem of dealing with inflammatory content and misinformation.

Apple’s removal of the Infowars podcasts, first reported by BuzzFeed News, comes after Spotify and Stitcher pulled multiple podcasts from Infowars founder Alex Jones last week. In addition, last month both YouTube and Facebook penalized the alt-right agitator for violating their community-standards guidelines and deleted four videos he posted to the services.

“Apple does not tolerate hate speech, and we have clear guidelines that creators and developers must follow to ensure we provide a safe environment for all of our users,” Apple said in a statement. “We believe in representing a wide range of views, so long as people are respectful to those with differing opinions.”

The Infowars podcasts removed from iTunes include “The Alex Jones Show,” “War Room,” and “Infowars Freedom Nuggets.” Those have been pulled from the iTunes directory, making them no longer searchable or available for download or streaming. About 100 episodes of Infowars news-recap podcast “RealNews With David Knight” that remain available on iTunes.

Some of Infowars notorious assertions have included claiming that 9/11 was perpetrated by “globalists” in the U.S. government; that the deadly mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012 was a hoax; and that David Hogg, one of the students who survived the February 2018 shooting massacre in Parkland, Fla., was a paid actor.

Popular on Variety

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

More Digital

  • Alex Jones Infowars

    Apple Pulls Infowars Podcasts from iTunes, Citing Hate-Speech Policy

    Apple has taken down all episodes of five of Infowars’ six podcast series that had been available on iTunes, citing violations of its hate-speech rules. It’s the latest move by a big digital-media platform to stop distributing the right-wing conspiracy website’s content, which has been a high-profile test case of how Silicon Valley is grappling […]

  • RWBY Volume 6

    'RWBY' Volume 6 Premiere Date Set at Rooster Teeth

    Apple has taken down all episodes of five of Infowars’ six podcast series that had been available on iTunes, citing violations of its hate-speech rules. It’s the latest move by a big digital-media platform to stop distributing the right-wing conspiracy website’s content, which has been a high-profile test case of how Silicon Valley is grappling […]

  • Music Choice

    Music Choice Targeted in $120 Million Hostile Takeover Bid by Canada's Stingray

    Apple has taken down all episodes of five of Infowars’ six podcast series that had been available on iTunes, citing violations of its hate-speech rules. It’s the latest move by a big digital-media platform to stop distributing the right-wing conspiracy website’s content, which has been a high-profile test case of how Silicon Valley is grappling […]

  • univision-dish blackout

    Dish Warns That Univision TV Blackout 'Could Become Permanent'

    Apple has taken down all episodes of five of Infowars’ six podcast series that had been available on iTunes, citing violations of its hate-speech rules. It’s the latest move by a big digital-media platform to stop distributing the right-wing conspiracy website’s content, which has been a high-profile test case of how Silicon Valley is grappling […]

  • Netflix licenses rights to Korean medial

    Netflix Picks Up Korean Medical Drama Series 'Life'

    Apple has taken down all episodes of five of Infowars’ six podcast series that had been available on iTunes, citing violations of its hate-speech rules. It’s the latest move by a big digital-media platform to stop distributing the right-wing conspiracy website’s content, which has been a high-profile test case of how Silicon Valley is grappling […]

  • Rob Bredow; ILM; SIGGRAPH 2018; Roy

    SIGGRAPH 2018 Celebrates Past, Future With Generations Theme

    Apple has taken down all episodes of five of Infowars’ six podcast series that had been available on iTunes, citing violations of its hate-speech rules. It’s the latest move by a big digital-media platform to stop distributing the right-wing conspiracy website’s content, which has been a high-profile test case of how Silicon Valley is grappling […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad