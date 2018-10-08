You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Apple Denies Bloomberg's China Hack Report in Letter to Congress

Janko Roettgers

The Apple Downtown Brooklyn store grand opening on Dec. 2, 2017.
Apple took the unusual step to send a letter to Congress Monday to deny last week’s Bloomberg report that it had fallen victim to a sophisticated Chinese hardware hack.

“You should know that Bloomberg provided us with no evidence to substantiate their claims and our internal investigations concluded their claims were simply wrong,” the company wrote in a letter addressed to the chairmen and ranking members of the Senate’s commerce, science and transportation committee as well as the House’s energy and commerce committee.

The letter is the latest denial following Bloomberg’s bombshell report last week that China had altered server hardware in order to break into the networks of high-tech companies in the United States. The magazine had singled out Apple and Amazon as two prominent victims of the attack, which according to Bloomberg affected close to 30 companies as well as several U.S. government agencies.

Bloomberg’s report suggested that China was able to infiltrate these companies via computer hardware manufactured by Supermicro, a California-based manufacturer of specialty servers that counted Amazon’s Elemental video encoding subsidiary among its clients. By placing a tiny chip on Elemental’s servers, Chinese hackers were looking to open up corporate networks from the inside, making them vulnerable to espionage and other malicious attacks, the story alleged.

Apple, Amazon and Supermicro all forcefully denied the report when it was published last week, and Apple reiterated that denial in Monday’s letter to lawmakers.

“Our internal investigations directly contradict every consequential assertion made in the article—some of which, we note, were based on a single anonymous source,” the company wrote. “Apple has never found malicious chips, ‘hardware manipulations’ or vulnerabilities purposely planted in any server.”

Apple’s denial to Congress comes after the Department of Homeland Security released a statement saying that it had no reason to doubt Amazon’s and Apple’s denial.

  • The Apple Downtown Brooklyn store grand

    Apple Denies Bloomberg’s China Hack Report in Letter to Congress

  • varjo-card-back

    VR Hardware Startup Varjo Raises $31 Million for High-Resolution Headset

  • Anna Bager, IAB

    The New Dynamics of Brand Creation: Digital Content Has Changed Everything (Guest Column)

  • Microsoft Unveils Game Streaming Technology Project

    Microsoft Unveils Game Streaming Technology Project xCloud

  • Facebook Portal Video Calling Smart Camera

    Facebook's New Portal Video-Calling Devices Let Users Co-Stream Music, Video

  • VUDU logo

    Walmart's Vudu Orders MGM Shows for Free, Ad-Supported Video Service

  • HOOQ Massively Expands India Reach With

    HOOQ Massively Expands India Reach With Hotstar Partnership (EXCLUSIVE)

