Apple Inches Close to $1 Trillion Market Cap

UPDATED: Apple’s stock again climbed on Thursday, putting it just a few billion dollars away from becoming the first U.S. company with a market capitalization over $1 trillion.

The milestone would reinforce the massive power Apple has in the tech world — and with its momentum, the company is poised to further shake up Hollywood with an expected video-subscription launch some time later this year.

Apple’s stock was up 2% in trading Thursday at 11 a.m. ET, to $205.92 per share, after a 5.9% surge a day earlier. That put its market cap at about $995 billion. To reach the $1 trillion market-cap level, shares will need to hit $207.05 per share; that’s because Apple announced a $100 billion stock buyback on Tuesday (July 31) when it reported earnings for the quarter ended June 30.

On Thursday morning, Apple’s own Stocks app (which uses data from Yahoo Finance) incorrectly reported that the company’s market cap was over $1 trillion because it didn’t factor in the reduction in shares outstanding.

Bullish investors have rallied on the company’s results for the June 30 quarter that handily beat Wall Street forecasts and its upbeat guidance for the September quarter with refreshed products expected this fall.

With a market cap of $1 trillion, Apple would have a value greater than the gross domestic product of most countries in the world, including Turkey, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia and Taiwan.

The race to a $1 trillion market cap — symbolic as it is — has been closely watched on Wall Street. Some analysts expected Amazon, which also has continued to turn out stellar earnings, to be first to the mark. On Thursday, Amazon’s market capitalization was around $874 billion.

Apple wouldn’t be the first company to the $1 trillion market-cap mark. That was Chinese oil and gas giant PetroChina, which briefly topped $1 trillion in market value with its IPO in 2007, before the share price declined.

Apple generates billions from hardware sales: It had $29.9 billion in iPhone sales, up 20% year over year, for the June 30 quarter. On top of that, it has built a large and fast-growing business with the App Store, iTunes, Apple Music and other services, which pulled in $9.55 billion in sales in the most recent quarter.

Now Apple is plugging original entertainment into that chain. Last year it hired former Sony Pictures Television execs Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg, who have a slate of at least 20 original series in development or production with Steven Spielberg, M. Night Shyamalan, Damien Chazelle, Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, among others. Apple also inked a multiyear content deal in June with Oprah Winfrey.