'Ant-Man and the Wasp' Tops Studios' TV Ad Spending

CREDIT: Marvel Studios
CREDIT: Marvel Studios

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Marvel claims the top spot in spending with “Ant-Man and the Wasp.”

Ads placed for the superhero film had an estimated media value of $4.91 million through Sunday for 943 national airings on 36 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from June 25 through July 1. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Marvel prioritized spend across networks including NBC, CBS and ABC, and during programming such as Big Brother, the 2018 FIFA World Cup and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Just behind “Ant-Man” in second place: Universal Pictures’ “Skyscraper,” which saw 803 national ad airings across 36 networks, with an estimated media value of $4.43 million.

TV ad placements for Lionsgate’s “Uncle Drew” (EMV: $4 million), Columbia Pictures’ “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” ($3.63 million) and Universal Pictures’ “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” ($3.58 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” has the best iSpot Attention Index (105) in the ranking, getting 5% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$4.91M – Ant-Man and the Wasp

Impressions: 344,374,336
Attention Score: 92.10
Attention Index: 97
National Airings: 943
Networks: 36
Most Spend On: NBC, CBS
Creative Versions: 51
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $16.52M
Studio: Marvel
Started Airing: 05/17/18

$4.43M – Skyscraper

Impressions: 250,985,472
Attention Score: 92.64
Attention Index: 104
National Airings: 803
Networks: 36
Most Spend On: FOX, Telemundo
Creative Versions: 22
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $14.93M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 05/13/18

$4M – Uncle Drew

Impressions: 269,061,921
Attention Score: 92.18
Attention Index: 98
National Airings: 785
Networks: 30
Most Spend On: NBC, Comedy Central
Creative Versions: 27
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $16.38M
Studio: Lionsgate
Started Airing: 02/17/18

$3.63M – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Impressions: 224,698,439
Attention Score: 92.66
Attention Index: 105
National Airings: 792
Networks: 34
Most Spend On: Nick, Telemundo
Creative Versions: 16
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $11.36M
Studio: Columbia Pictures
Started Airing: 05/18/18

$3.58M – Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Impressions: 207,516,828
Attention Score: 91.85
Attention Index: 94
National Airings: 720
Networks: 29
Most Spend On: CBS, NBC
Creative Versions: 12
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $19.33M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 01/28/18

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 06/25/2018 and 07/01/2018.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from more than eight million smart TVs, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

 

