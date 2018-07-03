‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Marvel claims the top spot in spending with “Ant-Man and the Wasp.”

Ads placed for the superhero film had an estimated media value of $4.91 million through Sunday for 943 national airings on 36 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from June 25 through July 1. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Marvel prioritized spend across networks including NBC, CBS and ABC, and during programming such as Big Brother, the 2018 FIFA World Cup and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Just behind “Ant-Man” in second place: Universal Pictures’ “Skyscraper,” which saw 803 national ad airings across 36 networks, with an estimated media value of $4.43 million.

TV ad placements for Lionsgate’s “Uncle Drew” (EMV: $4 million), Columbia Pictures’ “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” ($3.63 million) and Universal Pictures’ “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” ($3.58 million) round out the chart.

Related Dwayne Johnson's 'Skyscraper' Gets Explosive First Trailer Box Office: 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' Heads to Supersized $80 Million Debut, 'First Purge' Aims for $25 Million

Notably, “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” has the best iSpot Attention Index (105) in the ranking, getting 5% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).