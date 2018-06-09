‘Annihilation’ Bows at No. 2 on DVD, Blu-ray Disc Chart

Marvel’s “Black Panther,” distributed by Walt Disney Studios, topped both national home video sales charts the week ended June 2, marking its third consecutive week as the country’s top-selling DVD and Blu-ray Disc.

The sci-fi horror film “Annihilation,” a theatrical underperformer from Paramount Pictures, debuted at No. 2 on both the NPD VideoScan overall disc sales chart, which tracks combined DVD and Blu-ray Disc unit sales, and the dedicated Blu-ray Disc chart. According to NPD data, the film, which earned just over $32 million in U.S. theaters, sold 38% as many units its first week in stores as “Black Panther” did in the superhero film’s third week of availability.

“Annihilation” stars Natalie Portman and Jennifer Jason Leigh as members of a group of military scientists who enter “The Shimmer,” a quarantined zone of mutating landscapes and creatures.

Twentieth Century Fox’s spy thriller “Red Sparrow” slipped a spot on both charts to No. 3 from No. 2 the prior week. The film, with a $47 million domestic gross, stars Jennifer Lawrence as a Russian ballerina who becomes a seductive spy after an injury cuts short her dancing career.

Another 20th Century Fox film, “The Greatest Showman,” finished at No. 4 on both charts.

Rounding out the top five on the overall disc sales chart was Warner’s “Game Night,” down from No. 3 the prior week. The Jason Bateman-starring comedy finished the week at No. 7 on the dedicated Blu-ray Disc sales chart, where “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” moved back up a notch to finish the week at No. 5.

“Annihilation” generated 69% of its first-week sales from Blu-ray Disc; 11% of the total were in the 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray format, which is available exclusively at Best Buy until Oct. 29.

For the third week of “Black Panther,” Blu-ray contributed 64% to its total copies sold, with 11% from UHD Blu-ray.

On the Media Play News rental chart for the week ended June 3, Game Night was No. 1 for the second consecutive week, with “Red Sparrow” shooting up to No. 2 now that its week-long holdback from Redbox is over.

“Black Panther” slipped a spot to No. 3, with “Annihilation” bowing at No. 4 and Warner’s “The 15:17 to Paris” moving up to No. 5 now that its seven-day holdback from Redbox is over.

Thomas K. Arnold is Editorial Director for Media Play News.

Top 20 NPD VideoScan First Alert chart for the week ended 6/02/18:

1. Black Panther

2. Annihilation (new)

3. Red Sparrow

4. The Greatest Showman

5. Game Night

6. Fifty Shades Freed

7. Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi

8. The 15:17 to Paris

9. Peter Rabbit

10. Deadpool

11. Thor: Ragnarok

12. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

13. 12 Strong

14. Coco

15. Maze Runner: The Death Cure

16. I Kill Giants

17. Early Man

18. Spider-Man: Homecoming

19. Justice League

20. Ferdinand

Top 10 Media Play News rental chart for the week ended 6/03/18:

1. Game Night

2. Red Sparrow

3. Black Panther

4. Annihilation (new)

5. The 15:17 to Paris

6. 12 Strong

7. Peter Rabbit

8. Den of Thieves

9. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

10. The Greatest Showman

