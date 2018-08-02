AmpMe Partners With Deezer, Pairs Sonos With Bluetooth Speakers (EXCLUSIVE)

AmpMe, which allows its users to synchronize music playback across phones and Bluetooth speakers, has struck a partnership with Deezer, adding the music service to its app. AmpMe also launched a new Sonos integration Thursday, which makes it possible to pair some Sonos systems with Bluetooth speakers.

AmpMe first launched its mobile app in 2015, promising mobile phone users an easy way to play the same songs synchronized across multiple handsets as a way to make up for the flimsy speakers integrated into most phones. Since then, the company has added the ability to also synchronize multiple Bluetooth speakers — a kind of multi-room audio system on the cheap, if you will. “We are trying to be the sound system for the 99%,” said CEO Martin-Luc Archambault in a conversation with Variety this week.

The app previously integrated with YouTube, SoundCloud and Spotify. On Thursday, AmpMe added an integration of Deezer, allowing anyone who pays for Deezer’s premium tier to synchronize their music across multiple phones and Bluetooth speakers connected to those phones.

“We are excited to partner with AmpMe and to help get the party started by letting people stream their favourite songs together,” sai Deezer’s chief content and product officer Alexander Holland in a statement. Integrating Deezer was an important step towards taking AmpMe to Europe and Latin America, Archambault said. “It allows us to grow internationally.”

AmpMe also announced an integration with Sonos Thursday that’s based on Sonos’ recent addition of Airplay 2 to some of its newer speaker models. Using AirPlay, AmpMe users can now cast music to their compatible Sonos speakers, and then synchronize that music with other mobile devices connected to Bluetooth speakers. The result: Sonos speakers and Bluetooth speakers, paired for multi-device, multi-room audio.

To avoid latencies, AmpMe uses a synchronization process that involves playing frequencies inaudible to the human ear, which are then analyzed by all the phones participating in a so-called AmpMe party. The company has also begun to assemble a database of phone models and Bluetooth speakers to identify each device’s unique latency issues, and it is using machine learning to train its own latency prediction model and further fine-tune multi-device audio playback.

CREDIT: Courtesy of AmpMe

AmpMe’s app has been downloaded more than 13 million time since its launch, Archambault said. He declined to comment on the number of monthly active users, but said that AmpMe had driven more than 1 million new subscribers to streaming services like Spotify. The company hasn’t been monetizing its product yet, but Archambault said that its monetization may ultimately include striking commercial deals with music services to get compensated for growing their subscriber base.

AmpMe raised a $8 million Series A round of funding from Relay Ventures, Investissement Québec, Slaight Music, OMERS Ventures, Townsgate Media, Anges Québec, Real Ventures and others in 2016. Altogether, the company has raised around $10 million of funding so far.