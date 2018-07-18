AMC’s Shudder Greenlights ‘Creepshow’ Series with Greg Nicotero Attached

“Creepshow,” the Steven King-inspired horror anthology that surged in theaters in the 1980s, will resurface in 2019 on streaming video.

AMC Networks’ Shudder, a subscription video on demand outlet., plans to revive the concept, and has greenlit a new “Creepshow” TV series, with Greg Nicotero, the special effects and makeup auteur who has gained new fame through his work on AMC’s “The Walking Dead,” attached to direct, executive produce, and supervise the show’s creative elements.

“’Creepshow’ is one of the most beloved and iconic horror anthologies from two masters of the genre, George A. Romero and Stephen King,” said Craig Engler, general manager of Shudder, in a prepared statement. “We’re thrilled to continue their legacy with another master of horror, Greg Nicotero, as we bring a new ‘Creepshow’ TV series exclusively to Shudder members.”

Each episode of the new series is expected to feature original fun and scary stories, and will be helmed by a different director. Nicotero will directing the first episode and his effects company KNB EFX GROUP Inc. will oversee the creature and make-up effects.

The origin”Creepshow” surfaced in theaters in 1982 and featured stories written by Stephen King. The film was directed by George A. Romero, and boasted stars like Ted Danson and Adrienne Barbeau. A sequel followed in 1987.

“‘Creepshow’ is a project very close to my heart! It is one of those titles that embraces the true spirit of horror…thrills and chills celebrated in one of its truest art forms, the comic book come to life! I’m honored to continue the tradition in the ‘spirit’ in which it was created,” Nicotero said in a statement

Shudder’s Creepshow will be produced by the Cartel with Monster Agency Productions, Taurus Entertainment, and Striker Entertainment: Stan Spry, Jeff Holland, and Eric Woods are executive producers for the Cartel; Greg Nicotero and Brian Witten are executive producers for Monster Agency Productions; Robert Dudelson, James Dudelson and Jordan Kizwani are executive producers for Taurus Entertainment; and Russell Binder and Marc Mostman are co-executive producers for Striker Entertainment.