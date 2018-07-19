AMC Theatres Teams With Facebook for Movie Ticket Purchases

AMC Theatres is teaming with to allow users to buy tickets to any AMC showtime in the United States directly on the social media platform.

The two companies said Thursday that the service has been rolled for a handful of AMC locations nationwide, and it will be available at all AMC locations in the coming days.

recently launched a new ticketing platform that allows users to search movies by location and showtime. Once a movie and showtime is selected, users have the option to choose the AMC ticketing platform, and are redirected to the AMC Theatres page to finish their transaction

AMC said it is the first movie exhibitor to work directly with Facebook on this ticketing platform. It also said that an introductory promotion, the online ticketing fees are covered for users who purchase tickets online at AMC through Facebook.

“From the very beginning of online ticketing availability, it’s been our goal to make the process as simple and accessible as possible for all of our guests, and we are thrilled to further this endeavor through our partnership with Facebook, which continues to expand our guests’ choices on where they purchase tickets,” said Stephen Colanero, chief marketing officer for AMC Theatres.

Facebook also has movie ticket integrations with Fandango and with Atom Tickets. All payments are processed by AMC, Fandango, or Atom Tickets.