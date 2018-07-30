AMC Networks Reaches Deal to Buy RLJ Entertainment for $65 Million

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Josh Sapan Robert Johnson
CREDIT: Courtesy of AMC Networks and RLJ Entertainment

AMC Networks has reached a definitive agreement to purchase RLJ Entertainment, Robert L. Johnson’s over-the-top video company, paying $65 million for shares the cable programmer didn’t already own.

AMC had previously announced plans to acquire RLJ Entertainment in February 2018. RLJ operates two internet video subscription services: Acorn TV, which features British television and film content, and UMC (Urban Movie Channel). AMC’s agreement to acquire RLJ for $6.25 per share announced Monday is 47% a premium over its $4.25 per share offer in February.

The total enterprise deal of the value is approximately $274 million, according to the companies. Upon completion of the merger, RLJ Entertainment will become an indirect subsidiary of AMC Networks, with Johnson and his affiliates owning a 17% stake.

Josh Sapan, president and CEO of AMC Networks said in announcing the deal, “Bob Johnson is a legend for good reasons that we are the beneficiaries of. His management team is extraordinary, having successfully transitioned Acorn TV from a home video and DVD business to a leading direct-to-consumer subscription service, and growing both Acorn TV and UMC in a competitive environment, by offering excellent, sought-after content and creating strong brands.”

Sapan also called out RLJ Entertainment’s majority stake in the Agatha Christie library, which will give AMC Networks “with valuable [intellectual property] opportunities.”

More to come.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More TV

  • Leslie Moonves

    CBS Shares Drop Again as Board Considers Leslie Moonves' Fate

    AMC Networks has reached a definitive agreement to purchase RLJ Entertainment, Robert L. Johnson’s over-the-top video company, paying $65 million for shares the cable programmer didn’t already own. AMC had previously announced plans to acquire RLJ Entertainment in February 2018. RLJ operates two internet video subscription services: Acorn TV, which features British television and film […]

  • MTV Preps ‘The Royal World,’ a

    MTV Preps ‘The Royal World,’ an Aristocratic Reality Show

    AMC Networks has reached a definitive agreement to purchase RLJ Entertainment, Robert L. Johnson’s over-the-top video company, paying $65 million for shares the cable programmer didn’t already own. AMC had previously announced plans to acquire RLJ Entertainment in February 2018. RLJ operates two internet video subscription services: Acorn TV, which features British television and film […]

  • Jenna Coleman's 'The Cry' Headed to

    Jenna Coleman Drama ‘The Cry’ Lands at Sundance Now in the U.S.

    AMC Networks has reached a definitive agreement to purchase RLJ Entertainment, Robert L. Johnson’s over-the-top video company, paying $65 million for shares the cable programmer didn’t already own. AMC had previously announced plans to acquire RLJ Entertainment in February 2018. RLJ operates two internet video subscription services: Acorn TV, which features British television and film […]

  • George Clooney

    Canal Plus Nabs French Rights to George Clooney's 'Catch-22'

    AMC Networks has reached a definitive agreement to purchase RLJ Entertainment, Robert L. Johnson’s over-the-top video company, paying $65 million for shares the cable programmer didn’t already own. AMC had previously announced plans to acquire RLJ Entertainment in February 2018. RLJ operates two internet video subscription services: Acorn TV, which features British television and film […]

  • Nicole ByerNetflix 'Glow' TV show panel,

    5 Things We Learned From TCA: Day 5

    AMC Networks has reached a definitive agreement to purchase RLJ Entertainment, Robert L. Johnson’s over-the-top video company, paying $65 million for shares the cable programmer didn’t already own. AMC had previously announced plans to acquire RLJ Entertainment in February 2018. RLJ operates two internet video subscription services: Acorn TV, which features British television and film […]

  • Chuck Lorre and Michael DouglasNetflix 'The

    Michael Douglas, Chuck Lorre Talk Aging in Hollywood for New Comedy 'The Kominsky Method'

    AMC Networks has reached a definitive agreement to purchase RLJ Entertainment, Robert L. Johnson’s over-the-top video company, paying $65 million for shares the cable programmer didn’t already own. AMC had previously announced plans to acquire RLJ Entertainment in February 2018. RLJ operates two internet video subscription services: Acorn TV, which features British television and film […]

  • Chuck LorreNetflix 'The Kominsky Method' TV

    Chuck Lorre on Sexual Misconduct in Hollywood: 'It Has to Be Made Safe for Everyone'

    AMC Networks has reached a definitive agreement to purchase RLJ Entertainment, Robert L. Johnson’s over-the-top video company, paying $65 million for shares the cable programmer didn’t already own. AMC had previously announced plans to acquire RLJ Entertainment in February 2018. RLJ operates two internet video subscription services: Acorn TV, which features British television and film […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad