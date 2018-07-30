AMC Networks Reaches Deal to Buy RLJ Entertainment for $65 Million

AMC Networks has reached a definitive agreement to purchase RLJ Entertainment, Robert L. Johnson’s over-the-top video company, paying $65 million for shares the cable programmer didn’t already own.

AMC had previously announced plans to acquire RLJ Entertainment in February 2018. RLJ operates two internet video subscription services: Acorn TV, which features British television and film content, and UMC (Urban Movie Channel). AMC’s agreement to acquire RLJ for $6.25 per share announced Monday is 47% a premium over its $4.25 per share offer in February.

The total enterprise deal of the value is approximately $274 million, according to the companies. Upon completion of the merger, RLJ Entertainment will become an indirect subsidiary of AMC Networks, with Johnson and his affiliates owning a 17% stake.

Josh Sapan, president and CEO of AMC Networks said in announcing the deal, “Bob Johnson is a legend for good reasons that we are the beneficiaries of. His management team is extraordinary, having successfully transitioned Acorn TV from a home video and DVD business to a leading direct-to-consumer subscription service, and growing both Acorn TV and UMC in a competitive environment, by offering excellent, sought-after content and creating strong brands.”

Sapan also called out RLJ Entertainment’s majority stake in the Agatha Christie library, which will give AMC Networks “with valuable [intellectual property] opportunities.”

More to come.