Amazon Launches ‘Shark Tank’ Store Featuring Over 70 Products From ABC Competition Show

Todd Spangler

Shark Tank Collection - Amazon
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon.com

Amazon is now in the “as-seen-on-TV” business: The ecommerce giant launched an official retail outlet for “Shark Tank,” ABC’s reality-competition show in which entrepreneurs pitch product concepts to vie for funding.

More than 70 products funded from “Shark Tank” judges during seasons 1-9 are now available for purchase on Amazon.com (at this link). Products from season 10 and beyond will be featured in the Amazon Launchpad Shark Tank Collection in the future. ABC premiered season 10 of the show on Oct. 7.

Products currently available to purchase from the digital storefront include the $130 Hatch Baby, a combo baby-changing table and smart scale; Third Wave Water, a mineral additive that produces water optimized for brewing coffee ($14.90 1.5-ounce package); and Stasher ($12 each) reusable food bags.

According to Amazon, all startups and entrepreneurs that the “Shark Tank” judges have invested in will be considered for the Amazon Launchpad program. In addition, Amazon Web Services (AWS) is offering a $15,000 credit for cloud computing services to each eligible “Shark Tank” entrepreneur.

Amazon Launchpad was founded in 2015 to help startups launch, market and distribute their products. It has expanded to nine countries and last year generated over $1.3 billion in sales with over 41 million products sold.

The “Shark Tank” judges — whom producers bill as “self-made multimillionaire and billionaire tycoons” — are Mark Cuban, owner and chairman of AXS TV and owner of the Dallas Mavericks; real-estate mogul Barbara Corcoran; “Queen of QVC” Lori Greiner; tech innovator Robert Herjavec; fashion and branding expert Daymond John; and venture capitalist Kevin O’Leary.

“For the first time ever, ‘Shark Tank’ has a store on Amazon.com dedicated to helping our entrepreneurs scale their businesses and highlight top products from the show,” Corcoran said in a statement.

“Shark Tank” is based on the Japanese “Dragons’ Den” format created by Nippon Television Network. The show is produced by MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television.

