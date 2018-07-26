Amazon Delivers Record Q2 Profit, While Sales Miss Wall Street Forecasts

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
amazon-logo

Amazon sales came in shy of analyst expectations at $52.89 billion for the second quarter of 2018, but the ecommerce giant delivered a whopping beat on earnings per share.

The company posted net income of $2.53 billion in the second quarter — a quarterly record for the company, and a nearly 13-fold increase from net income of $197 million in the year-earlier period. Amazon reported earnings of $5.07 per diluted share, massively beating consensus Wall Street estimates of EPS of $2.50. Analysts were expecting revenue of $53.41 billion.

The results come after Amazon dramatically beat earnings expectations for the first quarter of 2018. It’s the company’s third straight quarter of posting more than $1 billion in net profit.

The Amazon Web Services division continued its blazing growth trajectory, with $6.1 billion in sales (up 49%) and operating income of $1.64 billion (up 79%) for the second quarter.

Revenue in Amazon’s “other” category — which primarily includes sales of advertising services — more than doubled to $2.19 billion, up 132% versus $945 million in the year-earlier period.

Related

In prepared remarks about the quarter, founder and CEO Jeff Bezos focused on Alexa, the company’s voice-powered service. “There are now tens of thousands of developers across more than 150 countries building new devices using the Alexa Voice Service, and the number of Alexa-enabled devices has more than tripled in the past year,” Bezos said.

Among the highlights Amazon called out for Q2, the company in late June began shipping the Fire TV Cube, a 4K Ultra HD streaming-media player with Alexa that allows customers to control their TVs using voice commands.

The company also touted its 22 Emmy Awards nominations for Amazon Prime Video original programming, including 14 nominations for comedy series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

In April, the National Football League announced a two-year renewal of its pact with Amazon for “Thursday Night Football,” which will be available to the ecommerce giant’s more than 100 million Prime video members worldwide. Additionally, Amazon and Britain’s Premier League announced that live and exclusive matches will be available to Prime members in the U.K. starting in 2019.

Popular on Variety

  • "Better Call Saul" Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on The Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul In 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More Digital

  • amazon-logo

    Amazon Delivers Record Q2 Profit, While Sales Miss Wall Street Forecasts

    Amazon sales came in shy of analyst expectations at $52.89 billion for the second quarter of 2018, but the ecommerce giant delivered a whopping beat on earnings per share. The company posted net income of $2.53 billion in the second quarter — a quarterly record for the company, and a nearly 13-fold increase from net […]

  • Rachel Baumgarten Group Nine

    Group Nine Hires Ex-Viacom Ad Exec Rachel Baumgarten as EVP of Marketing

    Amazon sales came in shy of analyst expectations at $52.89 billion for the second quarter of 2018, but the ecommerce giant delivered a whopping beat on earnings per share. The company posted net income of $2.53 billion in the second quarter — a quarterly record for the company, and a nearly 13-fold increase from net […]

  • The Escapist

    Defy Media Sells The Escapist Gaming Site to Canada's Enthusiast Gaming

    Amazon sales came in shy of analyst expectations at $52.89 billion for the second quarter of 2018, but the ecommerce giant delivered a whopping beat on earnings per share. The company posted net income of $2.53 billion in the second quarter — a quarterly record for the company, and a nearly 13-fold increase from net […]

  • Amazon Music Unlimited logo

    Amazon Adds Casting to Alexa Devices, Starting With Amazon Music

    Amazon sales came in shy of analyst expectations at $52.89 billion for the second quarter of 2018, but the ecommerce giant delivered a whopping beat on earnings per share. The company posted net income of $2.53 billion in the second quarter — a quarterly record for the company, and a nearly 13-fold increase from net […]

  • Fast Company Management Recognizes Writers Guild

    Fast Company Management Recognizes Writers Guild of America East

    Amazon sales came in shy of analyst expectations at $52.89 billion for the second quarter of 2018, but the ecommerce giant delivered a whopping beat on earnings per share. The company posted net income of $2.53 billion in the second quarter — a quarterly record for the company, and a nearly 13-fold increase from net […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad