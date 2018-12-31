What’s Coming to Amazon Prime Video in January 2019

Ushering in the New Year, Amazon Prime Video is bringing in a slate of original content, with new movies and television shows including “Beautiful Boy,” the second season of “Informer,” and the new season of animated show “The Adventures of Rocky & Bullwinkle” coming to the streaming service this month.

Accompanying these are classics like “Jane Eyre” and the Gene Wilder version of “Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory.” In the midst of awards season, those who didn’t catch Bo Burnham’s widely applauded “Eighth Grade” in theaters now have a chance to watch it at home, along with another Debra Granik’s acclaimed feature, “Leave No Trace,” about a father and daughter duo who live in the Oregon woods.

Find the full list of titles coming to Amazon Prime Video below.

Jan. 1

A Beautiful Mind

Alpha Dog

Brazil

Breaking Big, Season 1

First Civilizations, Season 1

Frontline, Season 36

GI Jews: Jewish Americans in World War II

Going to War

Jane Eyre

Nova Wonders, Season 1

Reprisal

Rwanda: The Royal Tour

The Art of the Shine

The Jazz Ambassadors

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Jan. 3

Leave No Trace

Jan. 4

Beautiful Boy

Sherlock Gnomes

Jan. 11

Informer, Season 2

Jan. 12

Final Score

Jan. 13

Eighth Grade

Jan. 16

The Debt

Jan. 18

The Grand Tour, Season 3

Jan. 19

Fahrenheit 11/9

Jan. 25

Escobar: Paradise Lost

Four More Shots Please!, Season 1

Jan. 29

Endeavour, Season 5

Coming in January, date TBD

The Adventures of Rocky & Bullwinkle, Season 1b