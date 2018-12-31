What’s Coming to Amazon Prime Video in January 2019

Ushering in the New Year, Amazon Prime Video is bringing in a slate of original content, with new movies and television shows including “Beautiful Boy,” the second season of “Informer,” and the new season of animated show “The Adventures of Rocky & Bullwinkle” coming to the streaming service this month.
Accompanying these are classics like “Jane Eyre” and the Gene Wilder version of “Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory.” In the midst of awards season, those who didn’t catch Bo Burnham’s widely applauded “Eighth Grade” in theaters now have a chance to watch it at home, along with another Debra Granik’s acclaimed feature, “Leave No Trace,” about a father and daughter duo who live in the Oregon woods.
Find the full list of titles coming to Amazon Prime Video below.
Jan. 1
A Beautiful Mind
Alpha Dog
Brazil
Breaking Big, Season 1
First Civilizations, Season 1
Frontline, Season 36
GI Jews: Jewish Americans in World War II
Going to War
Jane Eyre
Nova Wonders, Season 1
Reprisal
Rwanda: The Royal Tour
The Art of the Shine
The Jazz Ambassadors
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Jan. 3
Leave No Trace
Jan. 4
Sherlock Gnomes
Jan. 11
Informer, Season 2
Jan. 12
Final Score
Jan. 13
Jan. 16
The Debt
Jan. 18
The Grand Tour, Season 3
Jan. 19
Fahrenheit 11/9
Jan. 25
Escobar: Paradise Lost
Four More Shots Please!, Season 1
Jan. 29
Endeavour, Season 5
Coming in January, date TBD
The Adventures of Rocky & Bullwinkle, Season 1b