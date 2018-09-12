Amazon Prime Video Appoints Sahar Baghery as Senior Business Development Exec for EMEA

Sahar Baghery, the former head of TV, film and digital creation at France’s Authors and Composers Society, has joined Amazon Prime Video as senior business development executive for the EMEA region.

Based in London, Baghery is now in charge of expanding Amazon Prime Video’s business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India. It’s a newly created position at Amazon Prime Video, underscoring the company’s aim at diving deeper into these markets, partnering with local players and widening its global scope.

While at the Authors and Composers Society, Baghery took part in negotiations between producers’ and authors’ guilds, as well as in discussions with digital services such as Facebook, Apple, Snapchat and YouTube.

Baghery previously worked at Eurodata TV Worldwide/Mediametrie, where she was in charge of international studies, international TV contents, and global media research and content strategy. Prior to that, she worked for The Walt Disney Co. as marketing supervisor and at Canal Plus Group as strategy and prospective senior analyst.

Baghery will be attending the International Broadcasting Convention in Amsterdam along with key Amazon Prime Video executives later this week.

