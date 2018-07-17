Amazon Prime Day: Even With Website Crash, Company Touts Record Sales So Far

Amazon’s initial kickoff to its Prime Day massive annual shopping-deals promotion got off to a rocky start — with many customers unable to access the site because of technical issues Monday.

Nevertheless, the e-commerce giant says 2018 Prime Day is bigger than ever: According to Amazon, in the first 10 hours (by 10 p.m. Pacific Monday) the company had sold more Prime Day-featured products than last year.

Top Prime Day sellers in the U.S. through 6 a.m. PT Tuesday include three Amazon products — Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote ($19.99, normally $39.99), Echo Dot ($29.99, down from $49.99 regularly), and Fire 7 tablet with Alexa ($29.99, discounted from $49.99) — as well as the Instant Pot six-quart cooker ($59.99, regularly $99.95) and LifeStraw personal water filter for hiking ($9.99, versus $24.95 list price).

Amazon’s 2018 Prime Day — which is actually 36 hours long — kicked off at 12 noon PT on Monday, July 16, and runs through Tuesday at 12 a.m. PT.

In the first few hours, users encountered error messages in trying to access Amazon Prime Day deals, with sad-looking dogs on the Amazon error messages quickly becoming an internet meme.

Amazon acknowledged the technical glitches in a tweet Monday at 1:59 p.m. PT. “Some customers are having difficulty shopping, and we’re working to resolve this issue quickly,” the company wrote.

Prime Day features discounts on more than 1 million products. The deals are browsable by more than 40 of the most-shopped-for areas, including style and fashion, electronics, cooking, and travel.

Prime members can shop for deals online, via the Amazon App, or in person at Whole Foods Market, Amazon Books, Amazon pop-up locations, and Treasure Truck. The company also is airing live Prime Day programming at amazon.com/primeday where hosts reveal top deals, shopping tips, and trends during peak shopping times.