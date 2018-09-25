Amazon Taps Hannah Storm, Andrea Kremer as First Female Team to Call NFL Games

Sports journalists Hannah Storm and Andrea Kremer will make history when they become the first two women to call NFL games on Amazon’s Prime Video. The duo have inked a deal to provide commentary and analysis for 11 “Thursday Night Football” games live-streamed to Prime customers worldwide this season.

Storm (pictured above right) and Kremer (left) will kick off their gigs with Amazon with the “TNF” matchup this Thursday, Sept. 27, when the L.A. Rams host the Minnesota Vikings.

Amazon and the NFL earlier this year renewed their “Thursday Night Football” pact for two more years, streaming the 11 “TNF” games broadcast by Fox on TV for each of the 2018 and 2019 seasons, available to customers in more than 200 countries and territories. The games are available to customers of Amazon’s Prime and standalone Prime Video membership programs.

Prime Video customers can choose to tune in with one of four audio streams: Fox’s broadcast with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman; the Kremer-Storm commentary; one with Spanish-language announcers; and a U.K. English language broadcast team.

Kremer commented that teaming up with Storm and Amazon “is truly special… With decades of experience as storytellers, we will be bringing a different voice and viewpoint to covering the game of football.”

Storm returned the compliment, saying that “I can’t imagine embarking upon this new role with anyone better than Andrea. A lifelong friend with Pro Football Hall of Fame credentials, she is the perfect partner. Together we’re looking forward to offering a new option for Prime members on Thursday nights and I’m excited to get to work!”

Kremer, a multiple Emmy Award winner, currently serves as chief correspondent for the NFL Network and is a correspondent for HBO’s “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel.” She also is a co-host for CBS Sports Network’s “We Need to Talk.” Earlier in her career, Kremer was the sideline and feature reporter for “Sunday Night Football” on NBC and all told has worked more than 25 Super Bowls.

Storm currently serves as an ESPN “SportsCenter” anchor, including a new 90-minute “Monday Night Football” edition. She has previously worked at NBC Sports and CNN, where she was the first female host of “CNN Sports Tonight,” and served as a host CBS’s “The Early Show.”

Prime members will be able to stream all 11 games via the Prime Video app for TVs, connected devices including Fire TV, mobile devices, and online at amazon.com/video/tnf. All 11 games will also be available on NFL Network and in Spanish on Fox Deportes.

Here’s the “Thursday Night Football” on Prime Video 2018 schedule:

Week 4: Thursday, Sept. 27

Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams

Week 5: Thursday, Oct. 4

Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots

Week 6: Thursday, Oct. 11

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants

Week 7: Thursday, Oct. 18

Denver Broncos at Arizona Cardinals

Week 8: Thursday, Oct. 25

Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans

Week 9: Thursday, Nov. 1

Oakland Raiders at San Francisco 49ers

Week 10: Thursday, Nov. 8

Carolina Panthers at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 11: Thursday, Nov. 15

Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks

Week 13: Thursday, Nov. 29

New Orleans Saints at Dallas Cowboys

Week 14: Thursday, Dec. 6

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

Week 15: Thursday, Dec. 13

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs