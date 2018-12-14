×
Amazon Adds NBA League Pass Live-Streaming Games to Prime Video Channels

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

CREDIT: John Amis/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Amazon is bringing pro hoops action to Prime Video Channels: The ecommerce giant now offers NBA League Pass as part of its lineup of 150-plus subscription options for Prime members in the U.S.

It’s the first U.S. live-sports subscription service on Prime Video Channels. Prime members can subscribe to NBA League Pass via Prime Video Channels for $28.99 per month, or for $169 for a full-season pass (the same pricing that’s offered by Turner and other partners). And for the next week, it’s free: Starting Friday (Dec. 14), Prime members will be able to access NBA League Pass for no charge through Dec. 20.

The service — co-managed by the NBA and WarnerMedia’s Turner Sports — provides access to hundreds of regular-season out-of-market games, subject to TV blackout restrictions for nationally televised and local games. NBA League Pass also provides game replays and a library of classic matchups.

NBA League Pass joins Amazon’s Prime Video Channels selection of channels that include CBS All Access, HBO, Cinemax, Boomerang, Starz, PBS Kids, Masterpiece, Noggin, Comedy Central Now, Hallmark Movies Now, Lifetime Movie Club, Tribeca Shortlist, BBC/ITV’s Britbox, CuriosityStream, Cheddar, Urban Movie Channel, Acorn TV, Sundance Now and Shudder.

With NBA League Pass, Prime members can watch games on the Prime Video app across hundreds of devices, including smart TVs, game consoles, set-top boxes and other connected devices.

In addition, Prime customers who stream NBA League Pass on Fire TV devices (including Cube, 4K, Fire TV Stick and Fire TV) can access Prime Video’s X-Ray feature, which lets hoops fans look up player and team stats while they watch the games.

First launched in late 2015, Amazon’s Prime Video Channels will generate $1.7 billion in revenue this year, more than double from $700 million in 2017 and growing to $3.6 billion in 2020 worldwide, according to recent estimates by BMO Capital Markets. Typically, Amazon shares 70% of the subscription fees to partners but in some cases that’s as high as 85% or as low as 50%, according to BMO.

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

