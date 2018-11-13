Amazon Officially Splits ‘HQ2’ Between New York City, Northern Virginia

Capping a 14-month, hype-filled search, Amazon.com officially announced that its “HQ2” plans for a second base of operations in North America would actually be divvied up between New York City and Arlington, Va.

The company said it will establish dual East Coast headquarters located in Long Island City, in the New York borough of Queens, and Crystal City, a neighborhood in Arlington just south of Washington, D.C.

The HQ2 sweepstakes had pitted more than 200 cities — narrowed down to a shortlist of 20 — looking to woo Amazon with tax breaks and other amenities. Critics have speculated that Amazon all along wanted to open up large facilities in New York and/or the D.C. area, and that the HQ2 process was designed purely to extract more favorable economic terms.

The ecommerce giant said it expects to invest some $5 billion and create up to 50,000 jobs for the New York and Northern Virginia campuses. After launching the HQ2 search in September 2017, Amazon received 238 proposals from cities in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Amazon’s two new satellite headquarters will help it recruit talent on the East Coast to support the ongoing growth of the massive company, whose 2017 sales of $178 billion were up 31% from the year prior. The company needed to expand after maxing out its footprint in Seattle, where it has over 45,000 employees.

While some politicos have embraced Amazon and the economic kick its new outposts promise to deliver, others have slammed the massive tax breaks the corporation is set to receive.

Queens residents responded to Amazon’s planned move into Long Island City with “outrage,” Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the newly elected Democratic U.S. representative from New York, wrote in a series of tweets Monday evening.

“The idea that [Amazon] will receive hundreds of millions of dollars in tax breaks at a time when our subway is crumbling and our communities need MORE investment, not less, is extremely concerning to residents here,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, after the Wall Street Journal reported NYC and Arlington were the final HQ2 selections.

