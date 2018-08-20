CBS All Access Limited-Ads Plan Now Available to Amazon Prime Members as Option

The limited-commercials tier of CBS All Access, CBS’s subscription VOD and live TV service, is now available on Amazon’s Prime Video Channels.

Members of the Prime membership program in the U.S. can subscribe to CBS All Access’ limited-ads option for $5.99 per month after a 7-day free trial. That comes after Amazon added the CBS All Access commercial-free plan ($9.99 monthly) this past January.

Both versions of CBS’s direct-to-consumer streaming service provide on-demand access to nearly 10,000 episodes of original series and current and past shows from the network. In addition, subscribers have access to to local CBS TV stations — which carry the same commercials in live programming as the over-the-air broadcasts. In the $5.99-per-month plan, select on-demand shows also will carry commercial interruptions.

Launched in the fall of 2014, CBS All Access has an estimated 2.5 million subscribers. The network predicts that All Access will have 4 million subs by next year and 8 million by 2022.

Original series on CBS All Access include “Star Trek: Discovery,” “The Good Fight,” “Strange Angel” and “No Activity.” Upcoming originals include a reboot of “The Twilight Zone,” “One Dollar” and “Tell Me a Story.”

The streaming service includes current and past seasons of CBS primetime series including “The Big Bang Theory,” “Young Sheldon,” “NCIS,” “Scorpion,” “The Good Wife” and “Hawaii Five-0.”

In the U.S., Prime costs $99 per year or $12.99 per month. Prime members who subscribe to CBS All Access can watch the service across more than 600 devices on the Prime Video app for connected TVs, game consoles, and set-top boxes (including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV), mobile devices and online.