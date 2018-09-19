Amazon May Open 3,000 Stores in Next Three Years (Report)

Amazon is considering a massive expansion of its AmazonGo retail store initiative, according to a new Bloomberg report. The e-commerce giant may open up to 3000 such stores by 2021, according to the report.

Amazon opened its first AmazonGo store in its hometown of Seattle in 2016. The store offers consumers a cashier-free shopping experience, and is tracking purchases through video cameras and sensors in store shelves.

Amazon’s first such store was positioned as a regular grocery store with limited inventory. The company is now considering narrowing its focus even further to freshly prepared foods that would appeal to lunch-time crowds — something that one of Bloomberg’s sources liked to the U.K. chain Pret a Manger.

The new chain would be a massive expansion of Amazon’s retail efforts, which also include Whole Foods as well as bookstores and in-mall kiosks.

In the past, Amazon has shown that it likes to use these stores to peddle other products that also benefit its media initiatives. Whole Foods, for instance, started selling Amazon Echo smart speakers almost immediately after the $13.4 billion acquisition of the grocery chain closed.

