Amazon Announces New Echo Dot Speaker, Subwoofer, Audio Adapter, Receiver and Amplifier

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Amazon unveiled a broad new line-up of Alexa-powered smart speakers and accessories at an event in Seattle Thursday. These devices include a revamped Echo Dot that is designed to be louder than its predecessor, a streaming audio adapter, a Alexa-controlled subwoofer, a receiver and an amplifier.

The new Echo Dot is fabric-covered, giving it a less metallic look, and is supposed to be 70 percent louder than the first generation of Amazon’s smallest smart speaker. The device is available in three colors (white, light gray and charcoal), and will cost $49.99 — the same price Amazon charged for the original Echo Dot. Consumers will be able to order the device starting today, and Amazon will begin shipping it next month.

Amazon also unveiled a new audio adapter that can bring voice control and streaming music to any existing stereo system. Dubbed Echo Input, the adapter comes with microphones on-board but lacks any speaker output. It will sell for $34.99.

Another addition to Amazon’s smart speaker line-up is a new subwoofer called the Echo Sub that can be combined with two existing Echo speakers for 2.1 audio.

Finally, Amazon unveiled two new devices squarely aimed at the high-end audio crowd. Echo Link and Echo Link Amp can promise better sound, and are meant to replace existing receivers and amplifiers. Priced $200 and $300, these devices are meant to work with high-end speakers, and don’t actually come with microphones built-in. Instead, they are supposed to work with other Echo speakers or Alexa input devices around the home.

Developing.

