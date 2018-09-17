Amazon Plans to Launch Alexa-Powered Hifi Equipment (Report)

Amazon is looking to move upmarket by making its own Alexa-powered Hifi equipment, according to a new CNBC report. The e-commerce giant will introduce at least 8 new devices before the end of the year, including an amplifier, a receiver and a subwoofer, CNBC reported Monday afternoon.

Amazon didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Some of the other voice-powered devices Amazon is looking to introduce reportedly include a microwave oven and an in-car gadget. Not all of these devices may come with far-field voice control out of the box, with CNBC reporting that some will merely be Alexa-enabled. This would require consumers to still own an Amazon Echo or a similar device with built-in microphones to control the company’s new gadgets.

The introduction of a subwoofer, amplifier and receiver is especially notable. Amazon has thus far prioritized price and ease-of-use over audio quality for its Echo line of speakers. By introducing higher-end audio components, the company may be looking to appeal to Hifi enthusiasts, and take on Apple and its Homepod as well as Google’s higher-end Google Home Max speaker.

With these products, Amazon would also more directly compete with Sonos. The smart speaker maker began to integrate Alexa into its devices last year, and recently expanded support with a new sound bar with built-in far-field microphones.

Sonos stock price, which has already been on a downwards trajectory following the company’s Q2 earnings report last week, was down another 2% in after-hours trading following the release of the report.