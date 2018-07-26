Amazon Adds Casting to Alexa Devices, Starting With Amazon Music

Amazon is taking a page from Google’s playbook: The company is adding a new feature to its Echo speakers and other Alexa-enabled devices that allows users to control media playback from their phone. Alexa Cast, as the feature is being called, is launching with Amazon Music — but it’s easy to imagine Amazon adding support for other apps in the future as well.

Amazon Music customers have access to Alexa Cast after updating their Android or iOS mobile app. Once they have done so, they’ll be able to launch the playback of a song, playlist or album with the press of a button, and also skip individual tracks, directly from their phone.

The feature closely mimics Google’s Cast technology, which has been offering much of the same ever since Google first introduced its Chromecast streaming adapter five years ago. In fact, Amazon Music got Chromecast support some time ago. Alexa cast simply allows users to interact with their Echo speakers, and third-party devices with Alexa support, in the same way as with Chromecast devices.

Amazon didn’t reveal any plans to expand Alexa Cast to other apps Thursday, but it wouldn’t be too surprising to see the company open up the feature to third-party developers. This would allow Spotify and others to add playback control for Echo speakers to their mobile apps as well.

More Music

    Amazon Adds Casting to Alexa Devices, Starting With Amazon Music

    Spotify Hits 83 Million Premium Subs in Q2, as Net Loss Doubles

    Concert Review: Ex-Byrds Deliver Stirring 'Sweetheart of the Rodeo' Tribute

    Patrick Williams, Emmy-Winning TV Composer, Dies at 79

    Composer Hans Zimmer to Keynote VIEW Conference (EXCLUSIVE)

    DJ Khaled to Perform at Overwatch League Grand Finals

    Demi Lovato Collaborator Cheat Codes to Fill in for Canceled Concert Date

