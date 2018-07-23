Alphabet Stock Up Sharply on Better-Than-Expected Earnings Despite $5 Billion Fine

Alphabet investors seemingly shrugged off the European Union’s $5 billion fine against the company, sending the stock up sharply after Alphabet announced earnings that far exceeded analyst expectations.

Alphabet generated revenue of $32.66 billion during the second quarter of 2018, compared to $26.01 billion during the same quarter last year. Without accounting for the fine, the company’s net income for the three months ending June 30 was $8.27 billion, compared to $3.5 billion a year ago.

Analysts had expected net income of $6.7 billion on revenue of $25.6 billion. Investors reacted by sending up Alphabet’s stock around 5% after the close of markets.

The E.U. had announced a record $5 billion fine against the company, charging Alphabet with abusing its dominant position in the smart phone operating system space to push its own apps and services. Alphabet said it would appeal the fine, but already accounted for the fine in its Q2 results.

Including the fine, Alphabet still booked net income of 3.2 billion, which equals earnings of $4.54 per share.

Other tidbits from Monday’s earnings report:

Alphabet now employs 89,058 people, up from 75,606 a year ago.

“Other revenue,” a segment that includes both media and hardware sales, grew to $4.43 billion. In Q2 of 2017, this segmented accounted for $3.24 billion of Google’s revenue.

Alphabet’s “other bets,” which includes the company’s self-driving car unit Waymo, brought in $145 million during the quarter, compared to $97 million during the same quarter last year. However, “other bets” losses also accelerated, costing the company $732 million for the quarter, compared to $633 million last year.

Developing.