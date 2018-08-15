‘Alpha,’ ‘The Meg’ Top Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Columbia Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Alpha.”

Ads placed for the drama had an estimated media value of $5.08 million through Sunday for 1,589 national ad airings on 45 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Aug. 6-12. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Columbia prioritized spend across networks such as ABC, Discovery and Nick, and during programming including SpongeBob SquarePants, Naked and Afraid and America’s Got Talent.

Just behind “Alpha” in second place: Warner Bros.’ “The Meg,” which saw 830 national ad airings across 50 networks, with an estimated media value of $3.25 million.

TV ad placements for LD Entertainment’s “Dog Days” (EMV: $3.17 million), Focus Features’ “BlacKkKlansman” ($2.94 million) and Warner Bros.’ “Crazy Rich Asians” ($2.85 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “Alpha” has the best iSpot Attention Index (104) in the ranking, getting 4% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

