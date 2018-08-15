‘Alpha,’ ‘The Meg’ Top Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Columbia Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Alpha.”
Ads placed for the drama had an estimated media value of $5.08 million through Sunday for 1,589 national ad airings on 45 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Aug. 6-12. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Columbia prioritized spend across networks such as ABC, Discovery and Nick, and during programming including SpongeBob SquarePants, Naked and Afraid and America’s Got Talent.
Just behind “Alpha” in second place: Warner Bros.’ “The Meg,” which saw 830 national ad airings across 50 networks, with an estimated media value of $3.25 million.
TV ad placements for LD Entertainment’s “Dog Days” (EMV: $3.17 million), Focus Features’ “BlacKkKlansman” ($2.94 million) and Warner Bros.’ “Crazy Rich Asians” ($2.85 million) round out the chart.
Notably, “Alpha” has the best iSpot Attention Index (104) in the ranking, getting 4% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).
Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend
$5.08M – Alpha
$3.25M – The Meg
$3.17M – Dog Days
$2.94M – BlacKkKlansman
$2.85M – Crazy Rich Asians
1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 08/06/2018 and 08/12/2018.
* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from more than eight million smart TVs, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.