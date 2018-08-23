‘Alpha’ Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Columbia Pictures claims the top spot in spending for the second week in a row with “Alpha.”

Ads placed for the drama had an estimated media value of $3.94 million through Sunday for 1,708 national ad airings on 42 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Aug. 13-19. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Columbia prioritized spend across networks such as ABC, NBC and Adult Swim, and during programming including Big Brother, MasterChef and Naked and Afraid.

Just behind “Alpha” in second place: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer’s “Operation Finale,” which saw 761 national ad airings across 28 networks, with an estimated media value of $3.25 million.

TV ad placements for Warner Bros.’ “Crazy Rich Asians” (EMV: $2.91 million), STX Entertainment’s “The Happytime Murders” ($2.74 million) and Warner Bros.’ “The Nun” ($1.88 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “The Happytime Murders” has the best iSpot Attention Index (123) in the ranking, getting 23% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

