‘Alpha’ Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

Keda (Kodi Smit-McPhee) with Alpha in Columbia Pictures and Studio 8's ALPHA.
CREDIT: Alan Markfield/Sony Pictures Entertainment

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Columbia Pictures claims the top spot in spending for the second week in a row with “Alpha.”

Ads placed for the drama had an estimated media value of $3.94 million through Sunday for 1,708 national ad airings on 42 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Aug. 13-19. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Columbia prioritized spend across networks such as ABC, NBC and Adult Swim, and during programming including Big Brother, MasterChef and Naked and Afraid.

Just behind “Alpha” in second place: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer’s “Operation Finale,” which saw 761 national ad airings across 28 networks, with an estimated media value of $3.25 million.

TV ad placements for Warner Bros.’ “Crazy Rich Asians” (EMV: $2.91 million), STX Entertainment’s “The Happytime Murders” ($2.74 million) and Warner Bros.’ “The Nun” ($1.88 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “The Happytime Murders” has the best iSpot Attention Index (123) in the ranking, getting 23% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$3.94M – Alpha

Impressions: 516,377,154
Attention Score: 94.31
Attention Index: 115
National Airings: 1,708
Networks: 42
Most Spend On: ABC, NBC
Creative Versions: 35
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $17.32M
Studio: Columbia Pictures
Started Airing: 12/12/17

$3.25M – Operation Finale

Impressions: 260,456,872
Attention Score: 88.56
Attention Index: 59
National Airings: 761
Networks: 28
Most Spend On: CBS, TNT
Creative Versions: 12
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $8.49M
Studio: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
Started Airing: 07/26/18

$2.91M – Crazy Rich Asians

Impressions: 235,257,043
Attention Score: 91.10
Attention Index: 75
National Airings: 663
Networks: 37
Most Spend On: NBC, CBS
Creative Versions: 37
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $11.39M
Studio: Warner Bros.
Started Airing: 05/16/18

$2.74M – The Happytime Murders

Impressions: 229,436,688
Attention Score: 94.82
Attention Index: 123
National Airings: 724
Networks: 33
Most Spend On: Adult Swim, TBS
Creative Versions: 15
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $5.88M
Studio: STX Entertainment
Started Airing: 07/29/18

$1.88M – The Nun

Impressions: 175,230,408
Attention Score: 94.12
Attention Index: 112
National Airings: 572
Networks: 46
Most Spend On: FOX, CBS
Creative Versions: 9
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $3.49M
Studio: Warner Bros.
Started Airing: 08/06/18

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 08/13/2018 and 08/19/2018.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from more than eight million smart TVs, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

 

  Keda (Kodi Smit-McPhee) with Alpha in

