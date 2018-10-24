YouTube Stars Alisha Marie, Remi Cruz Launch Dishy New Podcast (EXCLUSIVE)

Alisha Marie and Remi Cruz, top digital influencers and best friends, are collaborating on a new weekly podcast — which the duo promise will be like having a sleepover with your BFFs.

The pair have a combined fanbase of over 28 million followers across YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and other platforms. In their “Pretty Basic” podcast, Alisha Marie and Remi will dish on their daily lives, chatting about what it’s really like to be a YouTuber, sharing behind-the-scenes stories from their video shoots — and spilling the tea on boy drama.

“Pretty Basic” is produced and distributed by Cadence13’s Ramble podcast division, formed in partnership with UTA (which reps both Alisha Marie and Cruz). The podcast is available on Spotify and Apple’s iTunes; the premiere episode, which launched Wednesday, is sponsored by stock-trading platform Robinhood.

It’s another case of career digital creators launching brand extensions, to diversify their income and also to expand their audience reach with different content formats on multiple platforms.

“We have kept ‘Pretty Basic’ a secret for so long and I can’t believe we can finally share the news with our fans,” Alisha Marie said in a statement. “I’ve been obsessed with podcasts lately, and it is crazy to think that I now have one with my best friend. I can’t wait for everyone to hear the episodes we have recorded so far and get to know a different side of Remi and me.”

Cruz commented, “Alisha and I have put so much time and energy into making ‘Pretty Basic’ perfect and it’s finally time to share with everyone. I am so excited for everyone listening to hear stories we’ve never shared in our videos and get a different perspective of what goes on behind the scenes with of a little bit of gossip.”

Alisha Marie, who’s been posting YouTube videos for 10 years, this summer took a two-month hiatus from her channel after feeling burned out and creatively exhausted. Among other projects, in 2017 she was tapped for Disney’s “Club Mickey Mouse,” a reboot of the classic “Mickey Mouse Club” franchise, to serve as a mentor to the cast.

Remi Cruz’s videos for her YouTube channel span DIY projects, cooking tutorials, makeup and fashion videos and even dance music videos. She recently launched a skincare product line, HoneyPop, and has begun incorporating health and wellness videos into her channel. As she’s been cutting out junk food and working out, Cruz has lost more than 50 pounds and has worked with an array of brands on sponsored content.

Alisha Marie, whose full name is Alisha Marie McDonal, is managed by Matter Media Group and repped by UTA and attorney Jon Pfeiffer at Pfeiffer Thigpen Fitzgibbon & Ziontz.

Remi Cruz is managed by Expand Entertainment and repped by UTA and attorney Jessica Marlow at Weintraub Tobin.

Pictured above: Remi Cruz (l.), Alisha Marie