Alessia Cara, Kelsea Ballerini, Julia Michaels to Perform Live for Amazon’s ‘Prime Day’

Amazon Music announced Friday that it will celebrate the company’s “Prime Day” on July 11 with a series of performances in New York by Alessia Cara, Kelsea Ballerini and Julia Michaels. Customers around the world will be able to join in by streaming the performances on Amazon.com and at www.twitch.tv/amazonmusic on July 11 beginning at 8 p.m. ET. And unlike the company’s one-time-only “Experiences” with U2 and Justin Timberlake, these performances will be available for replay a limited after the 11th; more details will be available in the coming days.

More information is available at www.amazon.com/unboxingprimeday.

Prime Day begins on July 16 at 3 p.m. ET and run through July 17, offering more than 1 million deals for Amazon Prime members, along with select deals at all U.S. Whole Foods stores.

In addition to the unboxing event, Amazon Music is now offering an exclusive deal for Prime Day: Prime members who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get four months of the premium, on-demand service with access to tens of millions of songs and hands-free listening, for just $0.99. To learn more, visit:www.amazon.com/unlimited.

More announcements are expected in the coming days, but in the meantime listeners can check out the “Summer Jams” playlist on Amazon Music.