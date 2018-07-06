Alessia Cara, Kelsea Ballerini, Julia Michaels to Perform Live for Amazon’s ‘Prime Day’

DICK CLARK'S NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE WITH RYAN SEACREST 2018 - America’s biggest celebration of the year takes place on SUNDAY, DECEMBER 31, beginning at 8 p.m. EST, on the ABC Television Network. (ABC/Kelsey McNeal)ALESSIA CARA
CREDIT: ABC

Amazon Music announced Friday that it will celebrate the company’s “Prime Day” on July 11 with a series of performances in New York by Alessia Cara, Kelsea Ballerini and Julia Michaels. Customers around the world will be able to join in by streaming the performances on Amazon.com and at www.twitch.tv/amazonmusic on July 11 beginning at 8 p.m. ET. And unlike the company’s one-time-only “Experiences” with U2 and Justin Timberlake, these performances will be available for replay a limited after the 11th; more details will be available in the coming days.

More information is available at www.amazon.com/unboxingprimeday.

Prime Day begins on July 16 at 3 p.m. ET and run through July 17, offering more than 1 million deals for Amazon Prime members, along with select deals at all U.S. Whole Foods stores.

In addition to the unboxing event, Amazon Music is now offering an exclusive deal for Prime Day: Prime members who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get four months of the premium, on-demand service with access to tens of millions of songs and hands-free listening, for just $0.99. To learn more, visit:www.amazon.com/unlimited.

More announcements are expected in the coming days, but in the meantime listeners can check out the “Summer Jams” playlist on Amazon Music.

 

  DICK CLARK'S NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE

    Alessia Cara, Kelsea Ballerini, Julia Michaels to Perform Live for Amazon's 'Prime Day'

  Neymar Brazil

    Brazil vs. Belgium World Cup Live Stream: How to Watch

  Netflix Is Shutting Down User Reviews

    Netflix Is Shutting Down User Reviews This Summer

  Sonos Files for IPO to Challenge

    Smart-Speaker Maker Sonos Files for IPO to Challenge Tech Giants

  Bill Shine Fired Fox News

    Bill Shine White House Appointment Sparks Protests From Gretchen Carlson, Chelsea Handler

  Kim Dotcom Megaupload Appeals Loss Federal

    Kim Dotcom Loses Latest Attempt to Avoid U.S. Extradition, Vows Final Appeal

