Airplay 2 Update Brings Stereo Pairing, Multi-Room Audio to Apple’s Homepod

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
homepod-white-shelf
CREDIT: Courtesy of Apple

Apple’s latest iOS update brings a bunch of new features to the company’s Homepod smart speaker: iOS 11.4, as the latest version of the company’s mobile operating system is officially called, finally makes it possible to pair two Homepod speakers in stereo mode.

That’s thanks to a major update for Airplay, the company’s wireless media sharing technology. Airplay 2 also makes it possible to stream the same song to multiple Homepods, or other Airplay 2-compatible speakers, around the home – a feature that’s also known as multi-room audio.

Apple first announced those features when it introduced the Homepod at its WWDC conference last June. However, the Homepod didn’t support stereo pairing or multi-room audio when it launched in February.

The update brings the Homepod on par with other smart speakers, including those made by Google and Sonos, which have been supporting these kind of pairing features for some time.

The introduction of Airplay 2 also sets Apple up for further partnerships with other speaker makers. Sonos, Bose and others have already announced that they want to bring Airplay 2 to new and existing speaker models.

There have also been some rumors that Apple may be following up with the introduction of a smaller and more affordable version of the Homepod. A possible introduction date for the device would be next week, when the company will once again hold WWDC in San Jose, Calif.

Popular on Variety

  • Roseanne ABC Reboot

    'Roseanne' Canceled After Star's Racist Tweets

  • Solo

    Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo Had A Cape, And It Could Have Killed Him

  • L3-37

    Everything We Know About L3-37, Breakout Star of ‘Solo’

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

More Digital

  • toshiba fire tv

    Best Buy to Start Selling Toshiba Fire TVs in June, Starting at $330

    Apple’s latest iOS update brings a bunch of new features to the company’s Homepod smart speaker: iOS 11.4, as the latest version of the company’s mobile operating system is officially called, finally makes it possible to pair two Homepod speakers in stereo mode. That’s thanks to a major update for Airplay, the company’s wireless media […]

  • Sarah Silverman

    Facebook Funds Comedy Series From Sarah Silverman and Group Nine's JASH

    Apple’s latest iOS update brings a bunch of new features to the company’s Homepod smart speaker: iOS 11.4, as the latest version of the company’s mobile operating system is officially called, finally makes it possible to pair two Homepod speakers in stereo mode. That’s thanks to a major update for Airplay, the company’s wireless media […]

  • India: Hotstar Leads OTT Streaming Market,

    Hotstar Leads India OTT Streaming Market, Google Heads Music Category (EXCLUSIVE)

    Apple’s latest iOS update brings a bunch of new features to the company’s Homepod smart speaker: iOS 11.4, as the latest version of the company’s mobile operating system is officially called, finally makes it possible to pair two Homepod speakers in stereo mode. That’s thanks to a major update for Airplay, the company’s wireless media […]

  • Fandango - Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom

    Comcast Starts Promoting Fandango Movie-Ticketing Through X1 Set-Tops

    Apple’s latest iOS update brings a bunch of new features to the company’s Homepod smart speaker: iOS 11.4, as the latest version of the company’s mobile operating system is officially called, finally makes it possible to pair two Homepod speakers in stereo mode. That’s thanks to a major update for Airplay, the company’s wireless media […]

  • Plex podcasts

    Plex Adds Podcasts, Revamps Mobile Apps

    Apple’s latest iOS update brings a bunch of new features to the company’s Homepod smart speaker: iOS 11.4, as the latest version of the company’s mobile operating system is officially called, finally makes it possible to pair two Homepod speakers in stereo mode. That’s thanks to a major update for Airplay, the company’s wireless media […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad