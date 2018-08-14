Adam Carolla’s Chassy Media to Launch Motor Sports Channel on Pluto TV

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Adam Carolla is motoring into streaming TV.

Next week, Chassy Media — the production and distribution company founded by Carolla and Nathan Adams dedicated to all things motor sports — will launch a channel exclusively on Pluto TV, the free, ad-supported TV-like streaming service. The Chassy channel will feature a rotating lineup of documentaries, feature films and TV shows covering the passion, culture and history of automobiles, motorcycles, racing, and vintage cars.

The Chassy channel is slated to launch on Pluto TV next Tuesday (Aug. 21). Under the terms of the agreement, Chassy will be exclusive to Pluto TV for one year.

Established in 2016, Chassy Media offers titles from its catalog for sale on its website as DVDs or downloads. Now, with Pluto TV, Carolla — comedian, author, host of “The Adam Carolla Show” podcast, director and producer — is expanding his brand into streaming television, in the hopes of reaching a wider audience for Chassy’s programming.

“Being a vintage racer and lifelong car guy, I wanted to really make sure we were getting great content out to as many gear-heads and enthusiasts as possible,” Carolla said. “Launching an entire channel on a free streaming service like Pluto TV, to a built-in audience, is a win on every level.” Later this month, at the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion (Aug. 23-26), Carolla will be racing Paul Newman’s GT1 championship-winning race car.

The Chassy channel on Pluto TV will include a mix of original titles produced and directed by Carolla and Adams, along with acquired films and TV series and licensed content.

The lineup is slated to include “Winning: The Racing Life of Paul Newman”; “Senna Vs. Brundle”; “The Indian Wrecking Crew”; “The Iso Rivolta Chronicles”; “Where They Raced”; “50 Years of the 911”; “A Gullwing at Twilight”; “A Sicilian Dream”; “EveryDay Driver”; “Going Racing”; “ICON”; “Mid-Engines and Mountains”; “One Man’s Island”; “Pilgrimage”; “Richie’s Pan America”; “The Last Great Road Race”; “The Road Movie”; and “We Live Machinery.”

The Chassy channel joins Pluto TV’s lineup of more than 100 linear channels, organized into a  programming grid, and thousands of movies on demand from Hollywood studios including Warner Bros., MGM, and Lionsgate, networks, publishers and digital-media companies.

Founded in 2013, Pluto TV has raised more than $51 million in funding from investors including USVP, ProSiebenSat.1 Media, Scripps Networks Interactive, Sky, UTA, Luminari Capital, Chicago Ventures, Pritzker Group and Samsung Ventures.

