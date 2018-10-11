You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

1980s Comedy ‘Mr. Mom’ Revived as Digital Series by MGM, Vudu

By
Andrew Wallenstein

Co-Editor-in-Chief

Andrew's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mr. Mom
CREDIT: 20th Century Fox/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

The 1983 comedy “Mr. Mom” is being revived as a digital series by its home studio, MGM, as part of a new partnership with Walmart-owned streaming platform Vudu.

Vudu made the announcement Wednesday at the NewFrontsWest just days after revealing its partnership with MGM, which is intended to create a slate of short-form scripted content adapted from a library of classic intellectual property that offers the opportunity to serialize everything from James Bond to “The Pink Panther.”

Execs explained the choice of “Mr. Mom” as an attempt to capitalize on the nostalgia parents have for the entertainment choices they grew up with, and their desire to share that content with their children.

“As parents, we want to share with kids the TV shows and movies that we grew up with,” said Julian Franco, head of AVOD content and advertising. at Vudu.  They made us feel something. the Reality is we want our kids to feel the same thing too.”

“Mr. Mom” was a hit film that featured Michael Keaton as a father who bumbles his way through stay-at-home parenting when his wife (Teri Garr) returns to the work world. “Mr. Mom” was written by John Hughes, who would go onto create classic 1980s fare including “Sixteen Candles.”

The series will be a continuation of the baby Megan’s story, when as a grown adult, she wants to go back to the work force and her husband must go on parenting duty.

Of “Mr. Mom,” Franco commented, “We thought it would be a good first step for us. We’re going to reboot it. IT’s an American classic. Anybody that remembers it loves it.”

The series will be featured on Movies On Us, the name of Vudu’s ad-supported platform. It’s intended to cater to Walmart’s family-friendly audience and feature “shoppable” ads.

MGM senior vp digital platforms Sam Toles joined Vudu on stage to share his enthusiasm for the project. “There is definitely a hunger and a passion for established IP,” he said.

Popular on Variety

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

More Digital

  • Mr. Mom

    1980s Comedy 'Mr. Mom' Revived as Digital Series by MGM, Vudu

    The 1983 comedy “Mr. Mom” is being revived as a digital series by its home studio, MGM, as part of a new partnership with Walmart-owned streaming platform Vudu. Vudu made the announcement Wednesday at the NewFrontsWest just days after revealing its partnership with MGM, which is intended to create a slate of short-form scripted content […]

  • HOOQ: Hotstar Deal Shines Light on

    HOOQ's Hotstar Deal Puts Spotlight on Divergent Strategies in Asian Video

    The 1983 comedy “Mr. Mom” is being revived as a digital series by its home studio, MGM, as part of a new partnership with Walmart-owned streaming platform Vudu. Vudu made the announcement Wednesday at the NewFrontsWest just days after revealing its partnership with MGM, which is intended to create a slate of short-form scripted content […]

  • IAB_NewFronts_West_Logo

    NewFronts West Showcases Podcasts, Influencer Marketing in Inaugural L.A. Event

    The 1983 comedy “Mr. Mom” is being revived as a digital series by its home studio, MGM, as part of a new partnership with Walmart-owned streaming platform Vudu. Vudu made the announcement Wednesday at the NewFrontsWest just days after revealing its partnership with MGM, which is intended to create a slate of short-form scripted content […]

  • Univision Alum Isaac Lee Acquires Mexico's

    Univision Alum Isaac Lee Acquires Mexico's Redrum, Launches Exile Content (EXCLUSIVE)

    The 1983 comedy “Mr. Mom” is being revived as a digital series by its home studio, MGM, as part of a new partnership with Walmart-owned streaming platform Vudu. Vudu made the announcement Wednesday at the NewFrontsWest just days after revealing its partnership with MGM, which is intended to create a slate of short-form scripted content […]

  • Insomniac Games to Release "Seedling" on

    Insomniac Games to Launch 'Seedling' AR Game on Magic Leap

    The 1983 comedy “Mr. Mom” is being revived as a digital series by its home studio, MGM, as part of a new partnership with Walmart-owned streaming platform Vudu. Vudu made the announcement Wednesday at the NewFrontsWest just days after revealing its partnership with MGM, which is intended to create a slate of short-form scripted content […]

  • Kelly Day Variety Entertainment & Technology

    Viacom Expands Content Efforts on Snap, YouTube, Twitter

    The 1983 comedy “Mr. Mom” is being revived as a digital series by its home studio, MGM, as part of a new partnership with Walmart-owned streaming platform Vudu. Vudu made the announcement Wednesday at the NewFrontsWest just days after revealing its partnership with MGM, which is intended to create a slate of short-form scripted content […]

  • Netflix LA headquarters

    Netflix Expands Physical Production Division With Three New Hires (EXCLUSIVE)

    The 1983 comedy “Mr. Mom” is being revived as a digital series by its home studio, MGM, as part of a new partnership with Walmart-owned streaming platform Vudu. Vudu made the announcement Wednesday at the NewFrontsWest just days after revealing its partnership with MGM, which is intended to create a slate of short-form scripted content […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad