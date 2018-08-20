Nvidia’s New RTX Graphics Cards Run $600 to $1200

Nvidia Monday officially announced its new line of RTX graphics cards, which will run $600 to $1,200, at a press conference in Cologne, Germany in the lead-up to Gamescom.

The new line hits in September with the GeForce RTX 2080 listed at $800 and the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti listed at $1,200, both for a Sept. 20 release. The GeForce RTX 2070 doesn’t have a release date listed on Nvidia’s website but is listed at $600.

The webpage update, which went live a bit before the press conference, wrapped also promised to show off videos of “Shadow of the Tomb Raider,” “Metro Exodus,” and “Battlefield V” illustrating how the new lighting tech and cards would impact the games.

According to the website, the new GeForce RTX graphics cards are powered by the Turing GPU architecture. The company said that this delivers six times the performance of previous-generation graphics cards and brings the power of real-time ray tracing and AI to games.

The three Nvidia cards will be available for sale on Best Buy, NewEgg, and Amazon.com.

No word yet on the pricing for the cards manufactured by companies like MSI, Asus, and Gigabyte.