New Staff Shakeup as Vice Restructures Its U.K./EMEA Studios, TV Operations (EXCLUSIVE)

The staff changes at Vice continue apace. Kevin Sutcliffe has left as managing director of Vice’s U.K. studios operation, while CJ Fahey has been upped to general manager for Vice TV and Studios across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). Yonni Usiskin has been bumped up to creative director of Vice Studios U.K.

The shakeup comes amid ongoing executive and staff upheaval at Vice’s U.S., U.K., and international operations. The latest changes are an attempt to bring its U.K. studios and TV business units under one leadership team.

Sutcliffe had taken on the role of MD of Vice Studios U.K. when the London-based hub for scripted and unscripted production launched last August. He was previously SVP of content for the Viceland channel and head of news programming. A former BBC and Channel 4 exec, Sutcliffe was instrumental in the launch of Vice News and Viceland internationally, as well as Vice Studios in the U.K., during his five-year stint at the company.

Fahey will oversee Vice’s TV and Studios output in his new role, which covers linear TV, mobile and digital content. He reports to EMEA chief Matt Elek. Fahey recently closed the deal to bring 900 hours of Vice content to Channel 4’s digital platform, All 4 – the first time the British broadcaster has worked with a third party in this way.

Usiskin will report to Fahey and head up the creative operations at Vice Studios U.K. He will oversee production and development of film, TV, and digital content out of the U.K. His credits include the Studio’s first feature, “Time to Die,” a feature documentary on assisted suicide, and “Hate Thy Neighbor,” a returning series for the Viceland channel.

The London hub services Viceland and produces programs for third parties, such as “Britain’s Cocaine Epidemic” for Viacom’s Channel 5 and “‘The Satanic Verses’: 30 Years On,” a commission from BBC2.

At the top of the company, Nancy Dubuc has taken the reins and Dominique Delport has joined from Vivendi as chief revenue officer. Both were in the U.K. last week to press the flesh with advertisers at a London upfront event where Vice brought out key British talent and presented its upcoming slate.

Former BBC executive Tamara Howe, Vice’s new chief content officer for the EMEA region, also attended. She joined Vice as part of an earlier round of EMEA management changes that saw former CNN International executive Dan Constanda appointed CFO and Katherine Chandler elevated to COO.

