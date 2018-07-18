Google Fined Record $5.1 Billion by European Antitrust Body

The European Commission has fined Google a record $5.1 billion for breaching EU antitrust rules.

The ruling pertains to Google allegedly imposing illegal restrictions on Android device manufacturers and mobile network operators “to cement its dominant position in general internet search,” according to a statement.

Google has reacted by saying it will appeal the fine.

The European Commission statement said Google must now “bring the conduct effectively to an end within 90 days or face penalty payments of up to 5% of the average daily worldwide turnover of Alphabet, Google’s parent company.”

