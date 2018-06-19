Sony Takes Premium Film1 Movies Service Direct To Consumer

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sony is making an OTT play in Western Europe for the first time, launching its Film1 movie service as a direct-to-consumer service in the Netherlands. The launch lineup includes “Blade Runner 2049,” “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” and “Baby Driver.”

Film1 is an existing Sony Pictures Television Networks linear brand. It comprises a four-strong bouquet of premium pay-TV channels. It will launch as a standalone streaming service on Thursday, for €7.99 ($9.23) a month, or €79.99 a year. There will be a live feed of the linear Film1 network and about 300 movies available on-demand.

“We’re delighted to be expanding into OTT with the launch of our new Film1 service,” said Kate Marsh, SPTN’s EVP, Western Europe, International Networks. “We take pride in securing the latest and best film content for our Dutch audience, and this new direct to your screen service complements our partnerships with pay-TV operators and delivers a new way for people to access our top-quality content.”

Sony’s OTT move comes as other major U.S. channel operators launch film  services as direct-to-consumers offerings in Europe. Turner is rolling out its Filmstruck service, which started in the U.K. at the beginning of the year and has since launched in France and Spain. Disney has its DisneyLife streaming service, which has movies as well as series and shorts.

