Snapchat to Launch Three More Series From Barcroft Media (EXCLUSIVE)

Snap is furthering its partnership with Barcroft Media and adding more of the U.K.-based content company’s digital series to Snapchat Discover.

Barcroft launched its “Ridiculous Rides,” “Snapped in the Wild” and “Beast Buddies,” in the summer and followed those with “Shake My Beauty,” and “Born Different,” which launched at the end of October. The latter garnered 5.2 million unique views within a day of launch, prompting Snap and Barcroft to ready more shows for launch on Snapchat.

“Dog Dynasty,” “Hooked on the Look” and “Outrageous Homes” will be added within weeks. The new content will be available to Snapchat users globally on the Discover page, with more episodes available using Snapchat’s search feature.

There is a raft of original mobile-first content launching on Snapchat this fall, spanning drama, mystery, horror, comedy and docu-series. Barcroft’s contributions fall into the factual and factual entertainment categories.

Barcroft has a pedigree in creating short- and mid-form series that have garnered big numbers on YouTube, Facebook Watch and Snapchat. Several of its shows have been repackaged as traditional linear series. For Snapchat, it re-formulates the shows as short-form offerings.

“We know we have the stories that work and we think how best to re-imagine them to fit the style of the platform,” Alex Morris, creative director at Barcroft Media, told Variety.“ For Snapchat they are completely re-edited, and we re-nose them to suit that platform, assuming that the audience is younger, and the look and feel and pacing are different.”

(Pictured: “Born Different”)