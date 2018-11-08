You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Netflix Orders ‘Alma,’ From ‘The Orphanage,’ ‘Marrowbone’s’ Sergio G. Sánchez

‘Confite,’ ‘Inzomnia,’ ‘Pueblo Chico,’ ‘Grimalkin’ among Animation! winners; ‘Good Manners’ takes European Fantastic Film Festival Award

By

Chief International Correspondent

John's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sergio Gutierrez Sanchez
CREDIT: MONTSE CASTILLO

MADRID  — Sergio G. Sánchez, scribe of J.A. Bayona’s “The Orphanage” and “The Impossible,” has signed with Netflix to create and direct “Alma,” the streaming giant’s fifth original scripted series in Spain.

A young adult supernatural drama, “Alma” is produced by Belén Atienza, a regular production partner on such Bayona movies as “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” “The Impossible,” “The Orphanage” and “A Monster Calls,” and also on TV series “Penny Dreadful.”

A 10-episode, 50-minute series, “Alma’s” principal photography and global release on Netflix are scheduled for 2020.

The series follows a young girl called Alma who survives a bus crash that killed most of her classmates. When she awakes with no memories of the incident or her past, her parents seem like strangers and her home becomes a place filled with secrets and mystery.

Alma gets the growing suspicion that everyone around her is lying, trying to turn her into someone else. Trapped in a world that doesn’t feel her own, she must unravel the events that led to the accident before her true identity vanishes forever.

Related

A screenwriter-turned-director, Sánchez debuted in 2016 as a helmer with Telecinco Cinema’s Lionsgate Intl.-sold movie “Marrowbone,” god-fathered by Bayona, who served as an executive producer.

“’Alma’ explores my favorite themes: the journey from childhood to maturity, the threshold between life and death, the emotional space where fantasy merges with reality, only this time on a broader canvas that will give me the opportunity to expand the narrative into multi layered, intertwined storylines with a broader spectrum of characters,” Sánchez said in a statement.

“It’s going to be very exciting to bring this rich universe to life and I’m thrilled that Netflix is giving me the chance to reach a global audience with a Spanish-language series that is deeply rooted in my own obsessions as a storyteller,” he added.

Sánchez has teamed with Teresa de Rosendo (“Servir y proteger”) and Paul Pen (“The Warning”) to write “Alma’s” script.

Also producing the series  are Sandra Hermida, producer of Paco León’s Movistar + original series “Arde Madrid,” and Jesús de la Vega, with credits such as Juan Carlos Fresnadillo’s film “Intruders,” are.

“It is a joy and a privilege for us to be joining forces with Netflix to bring to the screen Sergio’s unique and groundbreaking universe. People all around the world will be thrilled and inspired by a harrowing storytelling that springs genuine emotions from the darkest places,” the producers said.

“Alma” marks the fifth original scripted series announced by Netflix in Spain. The first, Bambú Producciones’ “The Cable Girls,” debuted in 2016 and has been renewed for Season 4.

The SVOD platform greenlit in October Season 2 of Zeta Audiovisual’s teen mystery series “Elite,” while Weekend Studio’s “Hache,” created by Verónica Fernández, and “Alta Mar,” another Bambú TV drama, are scheduled to launch by next year.

Popular on Variety

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

More Digital

  • Sergio Gutierrez Sanchez

    Netflix Orders ‘Alma,’ From 'The Orphanage,' 'Marrowbone's' Sergio G. Sánchez

    MADRID  — Sergio G. Sánchez, scribe of J.A. Bayona’s “The Orphanage” and “The Impossible,” has signed with Netflix to create and direct “Alma,” the streaming giant’s fifth original scripted series in Spain. A young adult supernatural drama, “Alma” is produced by Belén Atienza, a regular production partner on such Bayona movies as “Jurassic World: Fallen […]

  • Kris Wu and Ariana Grande

    Kris Wu's iTunes U.S. Sales Acquired 'Fraudulently' and Won't Count Toward Charts

    MADRID  — Sergio G. Sánchez, scribe of J.A. Bayona’s “The Orphanage” and “The Impossible,” has signed with Netflix to create and direct “Alma,” the streaming giant’s fifth original scripted series in Spain. A young adult supernatural drama, “Alma” is produced by Belén Atienza, a regular production partner on such Bayona movies as “Jurassic World: Fallen […]

  • Christopher Nolan - DEG Vanguard Award

    Christopher Nolan Gets DEG's Inaugural 'Vanguard' Award at 4K UHD Summit

    MADRID  — Sergio G. Sánchez, scribe of J.A. Bayona’s “The Orphanage” and “The Impossible,” has signed with Netflix to create and direct “Alma,” the streaming giant’s fifth original scripted series in Spain. A young adult supernatural drama, “Alma” is produced by Belén Atienza, a regular production partner on such Bayona movies as “Jurassic World: Fallen […]

  • Roku headquarters

    Roku's Ad Business Keeps Growing Rapidly, but Q3 Results Still Made Some Investors Nervous

    MADRID  — Sergio G. Sánchez, scribe of J.A. Bayona’s “The Orphanage” and “The Impossible,” has signed with Netflix to create and direct “Alma,” the streaming giant’s fifth original scripted series in Spain. A young adult supernatural drama, “Alma” is produced by Belén Atienza, a regular production partner on such Bayona movies as “Jurassic World: Fallen […]

  • Sharknado 2

    Netflix Hack Day Fall 2018: Eye-Controlled Navigation, Skip to Goriest 'Sharknado' Scenes

    MADRID  — Sergio G. Sánchez, scribe of J.A. Bayona’s “The Orphanage” and “The Impossible,” has signed with Netflix to create and direct “Alma,” the streaming giant’s fifth original scripted series in Spain. A young adult supernatural drama, “Alma” is produced by Belén Atienza, a regular production partner on such Bayona movies as “Jurassic World: Fallen […]

  • Samsung's Foldable Phone Is Coming in

    Samsung to Launch Foldable Phone in 2019

    MADRID  — Sergio G. Sánchez, scribe of J.A. Bayona’s “The Orphanage” and “The Impossible,” has signed with Netflix to create and direct “Alma,” the streaming giant’s fifth original scripted series in Spain. A young adult supernatural drama, “Alma” is produced by Belén Atienza, a regular production partner on such Bayona movies as “Jurassic World: Fallen […]

  • A first look at 'Wonderscope,' the

    A Sense of Wonder: How Within Is Evolving Storytelling in Augmented Reality

    MADRID  — Sergio G. Sánchez, scribe of J.A. Bayona’s “The Orphanage” and “The Impossible,” has signed with Netflix to create and direct “Alma,” the streaming giant’s fifth original scripted series in Spain. A young adult supernatural drama, “Alma” is produced by Belén Atienza, a regular production partner on such Bayona movies as “Jurassic World: Fallen […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad