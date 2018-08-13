Netflix Sets ‘Jinn’ as First Arabic Original Series

Netflix has set “Jinn” as its first Arabic-language original series. The coming of age teen drama with supernatural elements has now begun production in Amman, Jordan. The six-episode series is expected to launch to Netflix members all around the world in 2019.

Produced by Kabreet Productions, “Jinn” is directed and executive produced by rising star, Mir-Jean Bou Chaaya (“Very Big Shot”) and executive produced by Elan and Rajeev Dassani (“SEAM”), with Elan Dassani serving as head writer. Rajeev Dassani contributed to the writing alongside Amin Matalqa (“Captain Abu Raed”) who is directing the last 3 episodes.

“Jinn” follows a group of Arab teenagers as their friendships and budding romances are tested when they unknowingly invite the supernatural forces of Jinn (mythological creatures) into their world. A battle of good versus evil and a race against time ensue. A cast of young rising stars includes Salma Malhas, Hamza Abu Eqab, Sultan Alkhalil, Aysha Shahalthough, Yaser Al Hadi, and Ban Halaweh.

“We aim to create a fantastical show about young people in the Middle East in Arabic that’s real, authentic and action-packed. This Netflix show will be full of intrigue, adventure and amazing storytelling from Jordan and for our audiences around the world,” said Erik Barmack, VP of international original series, in a prepared statement.