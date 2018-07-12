Music Video App Triller Launches Monetization Feature

Triller, a music-video-making app boasting more than 28 million users worldwide, is launching a monetization platform allowing influencers to raise money from fans, brands and music labels for purpose-driven goals.

The goals that Triller defines as “purpose-driven” range from raising money for college funds or for new equipment allowing young creators to further their careers.

The first creator to take advantage of the new feature is Lea Elui (pictured), a 17-year-old French lifestyle influencer who created four new videos in three days and was able to raise $50,000 from more than 3,000 supporters to fund her first year of college. Elui has 5 million followers on Instagram and 427,000 on Triller.

“With current U.S. student loan debt nearly $1.8 trillion and the average cost of an in-state four-year degree at a public university in America about $40,000, Triller has the power to help people change the trajectory of their lives and reach their dreams,” said Triller CEO Mike Lu.

“The social media ecosystem is evolving, making it easier than ever before for everyday people to get their claim to fame and establish steady revenue through content creation,” added Lu.

Triller’s new monetization platform, which is called Triller 7.0, is part of a trend of video-based platforms aimed at teens and young adults, such as Instagram’s IGTV launch, which is expected to launch a similar feature allowing creators to make money.

Used by people like Kevin Hart, Vanessa Hudgens and Taylor Hill, Triller will now be divided into two categories: users and creators. Meanwhile, the monetization model will be operating on the cryptocurrency approach known as Triller Gold, which creators can collect from users.

Triller recently ranked as the 12th and 4th most popular app in the U.S. and French app stores, respectively. The 7.0 version is currently available on an invitation-only basis and will be available to all Triller users later this year.