Mipcom Turns Spotlight on Social Media, Diversity, Women’s Representation

Facebook will on hand at Mipcom, the Cannes-set international TV showcase, with two key executives – Matthew Henick, head of content, planning and strategy, and Paresh Rajwat, director of video — set to deliver keynotes at the event.

A Production Funding Forum will be launched to connect creators, producers and financiers around selected projects. Participants will brainstorm about current topics such as the impact of blockchain on the business.

With “The Insecure”‘s Issa Rae as its Personality of the Year, Mipcom will also aim at shining a light on diversity and women in the industry during its next edition.

“The big shift” will be the running theme of this Mipcom to “reflect the global movement towards equality behind and in front of the camera,” said Reed Midem, which organizes Mipcom and MipTV.

Rae, who is the creator, producer and star of HBO’s “Insecure,” will be honored during a gala dinner and will take part in a keynote interview during which she will discuss her career and her committment to increasing the opportunities and representation for women and diversity talent as well as creatives.

“#Metoo has had a real transformative impact on our industry and it is reflected in our program,” said Laurine Garaude, head of Reed Midem’s TV division. Lucy Smith, who heads up the conference program for both Mipcom and MipTV, said the org was being particularly careful about the gender ratio on panels and events hosted during both markets.

Women Mentoring Sessions will be organized during the market with influential female executives such as Sky UK’s Sarah Wright, Newen Distribution France’s Bibiane Godfroid and Studiocanal’s Rola Bauer.

“Fear The Walking Dead”‘s actor Colman Domingo (pictured) has joined AMC Networks’s president and CEO Josh Sapan on the roster of Mipcom’s media mastermind keynotes which includes a mix of traditional and new media executives as well as talent. Speakers include ITV CEO Carolyn Mccall to Jamie Oliver, BBC CEO Tim Davie, Endeavor CEO Ari Emmanuel and Twitter’s VP and global head of content partnership Kay Madati. A panel will also be hosted with Eric Newman, “Narcos”‘s executive producer and showrunner, Lorenzo Mieli, producer of “The Young Pope” and “My Brilliant Friend,” and Alex Pina, the creator/executive producer/writer of Netflix’s “Casa del Papel.”

Mipcom will bring back the Diversity TV Excellence Awards for a second edition and will introduce an award for kids’ programming which champion and promote diversity. Several discussions are scheduled within the diversity and inclusion program, notably a debate with Rania Ali, the protagonist of Anders Hammer’s “Escape From Syria: Rania’s Odyssey,” and a case study on the BBC1 series “Informer” about a second generation Pakistani in London who is coerced by a counter-terrorism officer.

Market screenings include BBC Studios’s “Dynasties,” Movistar +’s “Madrid on Fire,” Beta Film’s “Medici: Masters of Florence The Magnificent” and Antenna Group’s “Besa.”

As previously announced, Ben Stiller will be on hand to present the world premiere TV screening of his Showtime mini-series “Escape at Dannemora” which is repped by CBS Studios International. The other anticipated world premiere is “The Pier” from “Casa del Papel” creator Alex Pina who will attend the event. The series is backed by Movistar+ and Beta.