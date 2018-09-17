Mashable Shuts Down French-Language Version, Ends Partnership with France24

The U.S. digital-media company Mashable has folded its French operation and French-language version following the ending of its partnership with France24, the French news channel.

Mashable and France 24 had launched a local version of the social media site in March 2016 with the support of Google’s innovation fund, as part of its Digital News Initiative.

In a joint release, the two companies announced they had agreed to end their partnership and shut down Mashable’s French version on Sept.12 due to the change in Mashable’s leadership and strategy.

The arrival of publisher Ziff Davis at the helm of Mashable at the end of 2017 “has led the Americain company to pursue a new strategy which no longer fits the intial agreement and the editorial mandate of a public broadcaster such as France 24,” stated the joint release. Mashable cut 30% of its workforce after being sold to Davis in December.

Earlier this year, another New York-based digital media company, Buzzfeed, folded its French operation after four years. The company laid off its 14 employees in France, according to Le Monde. Back in June, a spokesperson for Buzzfeed had told Le Monde that the company was considering to stop its activity in France due to the “uncertainty of possible growth within the French market.”

Back in November, Buzzfeed in the U.S. pink-slipped 100 staffers across ad sales and business operations. Three months ago, it revamped to its advertising team by laying off about 20 employees and hiring 45 people for 45 new positions.

The folding of Buzzfeed’s French operation sparked protests from its co-editors in chiefs, Stephane Jourdain and Cecile Dehesdin. Jourdain called the decision “extremely violent” and “completely unexpected” in interviews with French journalists.

Over the course of four years, BuzzFeed France showcased politically- and socially-engaged content, with items promoting diversity, women’s rights, LGBT issues, police violence and anti-Islam racism.

The difficulties faced by Buzzfeed France have been blamed by local journalists on the change of Facebook’s algorithm.