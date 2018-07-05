European Parliament Rejects Copyright Reforms

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Photo by Francis Joseph Dean/REX/Shutterstock

The European parliament rejected on Thursday a draft of reforms which aimed at modernizing and strengthening copyright rules in the digital age. The reforms were pushed by European film and TV guilds, as well as artists such as Paul McCartney and press publishers.

The Parliament’s decision to reject reforms proposed by the Legal Affairs Committee marks a victory for global giants such as Netflix, Google, Facebook and Amazon which would have faced several changes and restrictions if the draft had been approved.

EDiMA, the European trade association representing online platforms, reacted to the decision saying that “democracy has succeeded.” The org previously argued the reforms would have resulted “in the censorship of free speech online and a disintegration of the Internet as we know it.”

Out of the 627 deputies who participated in the vote, 318 of them voted against and 278 were in favor of the reforms. There were 31 abstentions.

The last E.U. copyright reform dates back to 2001, before the start of the digital revolution, and those who are lobbying for the reform are arguing that web giants must be held accountable for the content they feature in order to create a fairer marketplace and fight against piracy.

Related

Earlier this year, more than 1,300 recording artists including Paul McCartney, James Blunt and opera star Placido Domingo signed an open letter to the European Parliament to support the reform.

But two articles (the 11th and 13th) in the draft sparked criticism among many deputies. The 11th article called for content aggregators such as Google News to pay a fee to press publishers, while the 13th article required web platforms such as Facebook to flag copyright-protected content from being illegally posted online.

The Legal Affairs Committee will have to come up with a new draft to be examined by the European Parliament during the next plenary session in September.

Reacting to today’s vote, Axel Voss, the rapporteur for the copyright directive, said he regretted that “a majority of MEPs (members of the European Parliament) did not support the position which (he) and the Legal Affairs Committee have been advocating.”

“But this is part of the democratic process. We will now return to the matter in September for further consideration and attempt to address peoples’ concerns whilst bringing our copyright rules up to date with the modern digital environment,” added Voss.

Popular on Variety

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

More Film

  • European Parliament Rejects Copyright Reforms

    European Parliament Rejects Copyright Reforms

    The European parliament rejected on Thursday a draft of reforms which aimed at modernizing and strengthening copyright rules in the digital age. The reforms were pushed by European film and TV guilds, as well as artists such as Paul McCartney and press publishers. The Parliament’s decision to reject reforms proposed by the Legal Affairs Committee […]

  • The First Purge

    Box Office: 'First Purge' Slashes $9.3 Million on Fourth of July

    The European parliament rejected on Thursday a draft of reforms which aimed at modernizing and strengthening copyright rules in the digital age. The reforms were pushed by European film and TV guilds, as well as artists such as Paul McCartney and press publishers. The Parliament’s decision to reject reforms proposed by the Legal Affairs Committee […]

  • ‘Rake’ Producer Essential Media Back in

    ‘Rake’ Producer Essential Media Back in the International Drama Business (EXCLUSIVE)

    The European parliament rejected on Thursday a draft of reforms which aimed at modernizing and strengthening copyright rules in the digital age. The reforms were pushed by European film and TV guilds, as well as artists such as Paul McCartney and press publishers. The Parliament’s decision to reject reforms proposed by the Legal Affairs Committee […]

  • New Europe Announces Sales on Karlovy

    Black Comedy ‘Panic Attack’ Sells to Multiple Territories (EXCLUSIVE)

    The European parliament rejected on Thursday a draft of reforms which aimed at modernizing and strengthening copyright rules in the digital age. The reforms were pushed by European film and TV guilds, as well as artists such as Paul McCartney and press publishers. The Parliament’s decision to reject reforms proposed by the Legal Affairs Committee […]

  • Claude Lanzmann: Spectres of the Shoah

    Claude Lanzmann, Director of 'Shoah,' Dies at 92

    The European parliament rejected on Thursday a draft of reforms which aimed at modernizing and strengthening copyright rules in the digital age. The reforms were pushed by European film and TV guilds, as well as artists such as Paul McCartney and press publishers. The Parliament’s decision to reject reforms proposed by the Legal Affairs Committee […]

  • 'Panic Attack' Review: Glossy, Contrived Interlocking-Stories

    Karlovy Vary Film Review: 'Panic Attack'

    The European parliament rejected on Thursday a draft of reforms which aimed at modernizing and strengthening copyright rules in the digital age. The reforms were pushed by European film and TV guilds, as well as artists such as Paul McCartney and press publishers. The Parliament’s decision to reject reforms proposed by the Legal Affairs Committee […]

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    Artificial Intelligence Could One Day Determine Which Films Get Made

    The European parliament rejected on Thursday a draft of reforms which aimed at modernizing and strengthening copyright rules in the digital age. The reforms were pushed by European film and TV guilds, as well as artists such as Paul McCartney and press publishers. The Parliament’s decision to reject reforms proposed by the Legal Affairs Committee […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad