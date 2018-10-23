Under The Milky Way Opens Latin American Office With New Hire

Under The Milky Way, a leading digital film distribution company, has appointed Juliana Moreira de Souza to run its office in Brazil as its seeks to strengthen its presence in Latin America.

The company, which already boasts local offices across 10 countries in Europe, North America and Asia, previously did business in Latin America but never had a local office with an executive on the ground.

Based in Sao Paulo, Juliana Moreira de Souza will be in charge of developing business deals across Latin America through relationships with local rights holders and platforms. She will also handle the international distribution of films owned by Latin American right holders.

Moreira de Souza graduated from Georgetown University and previously interned at Lionsgate, Protagonist Pictures and A24 where she gained insights into domestic and international sales and marketing.

Under The Milky Way has more than 5,000 feature films under management, and is working with over 100 platforms across the world, including global players such as iTunes, Google and Amazon. This network of partners allows the company to orchestrate digital releases in more than 150 territories.

The company’s new releases include Mark F. Ennis’s “Road of Iniquity” and Lucas Belvaux’s “This is Our Land.”

Under The Milky Way was co-founded by Pierre-Alexandre Labelle, Alexis de Rendinger and Jérôme Chung, who are based in New York, Los Angeles and Paris, respectively.